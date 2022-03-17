× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Brave new world: Hotels on wheels signify ingenuity

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | Mar 17th 2022 | 2 min read
By XN Iraki | March 17th 2022
ENTERPRISE

A hotel on wheels on Muthithi road [File, Standard]

Muthithi Road is named after a village in Murang’a County.

It’s going through redevelopment with high-rise commercial buildings replacing former single dwelling homes. 

Not far away, a Chinese built high-rise building is about to be completed, changing the skyline together with the expressway nearby.

On Thursday, something caught my attention on this busy street. It’s a “hotel on wheels” parked on the roadside. It was around 4pm and would have loved to see it around lunch hour.

This is a cool innovation, taking services closer to the people. I found that in Toronto, where such mobile hotels would visit the university at lunch hours then leave after. 

You can shift your “hotel" to say construction sites or where there is heavy traffic and make your money. A kiosk can’t.

Think of a graduation ceremony or any other celebration or mourning. This car hotel shows that innovations need not be complicated.   

Maybe we need to extend this idea to other sectors. We should have mobile barbers, salonists, supermarkets, churches, among others. Noted the mobile billboards that keep shifting? Noted young men and women who carry adverts all the day walking around town, particularly in Westlands?

Such mobile businesses are driven by the need to save time and be more productive. Customers save time while sellers charge a premium for delivery.

For hotels, we love getting food from the source, that’s why open kitchen concept has gained traction.

Some could argue that with delivery and their apps, such mobile hotels are not necessary. Remember we do not just go to hotels to eat, we meet friends and relax too. 

Such mobile hotels could help customers meet while standing. They are also a curiosity, something new giving us another choice. Will try the mobile hotel menu and report back.

The mobile hotel reminds of “factual films" shown in my village every month at the market square. What happened? Can Kenya Film Commission talk? 

While Netflix and YouTube may have taken over, there is something sentimental taking someone for a movie?

The hotel on wheels explains the paradox; we are always short of time despite all the technology around us. Should technology not set us free?

These habits could kill your business
You may still be having some bad habits in your business that hold you back from even more success.
Standard Group shortlisted for prestigious global media awards
The Group is shortlisted in the Best Innovation in Newsroom Transformation category in the International News Media Association Global Media Awards.

Ben Woodhams: The man who inspired Kenya's malls boom
Ben Woodhams: The man who inspired Kenya's malls boom

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Wainaina Wambu

.
