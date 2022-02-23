× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fintech firm aims to solve car financing gap

ENTERPRISE
By Lynne Kolum | February 23rd 2022
By Lynne Kolum | February 23rd 2022
ENTERPRISE

Abedi Muange founder NdaiAfrica, a vehicle financing firm [File]

When Abedi Muange developed the idea of vehicle financing a few years ago, he never anticipated the kind of reception that his company, NdaiAfrica, has received.

His aim was to make car ownership affordable to a majority of Kenyans. Since its inception three years ago, the fintech firm that offers vehicle financing for mobility entrepreneurs and drivers, has leased out 100 vehicles.

Car loan applicants pay between $90 (Sh10,226) and $110 (Sh12,500) per week for the contract term. Within a span of about 40 months, the applicants are able to fully own the vehicles.

This service also benefits businessmen who can later hire their own drivers. The liability on both parties reduces significantly.

READ MORE

“We buy the vehicle and prepare it for online taxi use. We then lease it to the driver for between 30 and 48 months. We will be monitoring the vehicle and will eventually transfer it to the driver after all terms are met,” said Muange.

The fintech, he said, also solves the problem of taxi owners having to do with thinning margins. The business person who owns the vehicle is also saved the hassle of multiple vehicle repairs, servicing and managing the driver he employs within the period of the contract.

Also, a majority of those lucky to get into vehicle financing agreements have often found themselves at the mercies of fraudsters or high-interest financiers who later auction their vehicles.

Muange said that the fintech firm finances drivers who are willing to be on-boarded onto digital taxi apps such as Uber, Bolt, Little, InDriver or Wasili. 

“Potential customers log in to our website and fill in application forms. They then submit them, including the know your customer (KYC) documents. We then vet them,” he said.

There have been 492 beneficiaries since the company started operations. This figure is the number of drivers and businessmen and the direct beneficiaries of the new car owners. Currently, there are 665 drivers waiting for vehicles.

These vetted and approved drivers await the transition from partnering to fully being self-employed by owning a car. On average 15 applicants are vetted a day to determine their qualifications.  

The company does not accept walk-in customers and everything is done online. They also leverage tech to do background checks.

 

Share this story
Research shows SMEs are losing revenue due to poor branding
Small businesses are losing a third of their revenue due to poor branding, a new survey shows.
How local firm bagged franchise deals with global fast food giants
UK-based Chicken Cottage Ltd recently signed a franchise agreement with Express Kitchen Ltd following a similar deal with Papa John's Pizza.

MOST READ

Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge
Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge

NEWS

By Edward Kamau Macharia

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Research shows SMEs are losing revenue due to poor branding

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Research shows SMEs are losing revenue due to poor branding
How local firm bagged franchise deals with global fast food giants

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

How local firm bagged franchise deals with global fast food giants
How to fight founder loneliness

By Pauline Muindi | 7 hours ago

How to fight founder loneliness
When to draw the line with clients

By Pauline Muindi | 7 days ago

When to draw the line with clients
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC