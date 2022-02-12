× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Celery: Low-calorie veggie for fitness fanatics

ENTERPRISE
By Jennifer Anyango | February 12th 2022
By Jennifer Anyango | February 12th 2022
ENTERPRISE

Celery is a biennial plant that is farmed as an annual plant.

Grown for its stalks, leaves and seeds, its demand is increasing as people become more health-conscious.

Alfred Kamau, a celery farmer in Kiambu, says the crop likes moderate conditions – not too hot nor too cold. It hates frost and extreme heat. The crop will thrive in full sun or part shade. 

Kamau shares insights on its production:

Land preparation

Choose a protected spot, without strong winds. Celery is a shallow-rooted plant with a high demand for water and nutrients. It grows best in moist but well-drained soil that is organically rich.

Spread a handful of balanced organic fertiliser evenly per square and work it in.

“Mound the soil to further improve drainage, then leave it for a week before planting the seedlings,” says Kamau.

In Kenya, the most common varieties are Pascal and Tall Utah, which are both used for stalks. The seeds are found at many agrovet outlets.

Fertiliser requirements

Celery does well in slightly acidic soil (6.0 to 6.8pH). It is very important to carry out a soil test to know which nutrients are lacking.

The plant has a high nitrogen requirement. The first application should be done at the time of planting to boost root formation. About a month after transplanting, top dress with nitrogen fertiliser then do it again in the third month.

Propagation and planting

When preparing a nursery seedbed, mix the soil with compost manure rich in nitrogen.

“Then raise beds of 8 by 1.25 metres with a good width that is easy to work with. Target to work with 450 grammes of seeds per hectare. You should then sow the seeds and lightly cover them,” says Kamau.

The seeds will start germinating after four to eight weeks. One can soak the seeds in the water a day before sowing to hasten germination. Celery seeds can also be directly sown into the field as long as there is a good irrigation system to ensure that it does not go without water.

“If you choose to use the seedbed method, your seedlings will be ready for transplanting about two months after sowing. “Plant your seedling with a spacing of 60cm by 15cm or 45cm by 15cm. Do not plant the seedlings too deep. Keep the roots of the plant to a depth of not more than 2cm,” says  Kamau.

Blanching Celery

This is the process where sunlight is blocked off from the developing petioles, thereby inhibiting chlorophyll formation in the stalk. The pale celery stalks tend to be more tender and have a better taste than the green petioles which have a bitter taste. This blanching is not to be confused with the cooking one.

It is done once the plant gets to about 25cm. The crops are covered using boards, mulch, or soil moulds and left to mature without the greening of the stalk.

This process is only done to the stalk to improve its taste especially if you intend to eat it raw.

Pests and disease

Tarnished Plant Bug: To control it, spray appropriate pesticides and clear weeds adjacent to the crop.

Aster (six-spotted) Leafhopper: Apply pesticides in a 10-day interval.

Aphids: Apply recommended pesticides or inter crop with marigold, which is known to be a pest retardant.

Diseases include damping-off, leaf blight, fusarium yellows and pink rot.

Harvesting 

Celery can be harvested four to five months after sowing. Younger celery can be harvested if the price is high in the market.

If you intend to harvest the seeds, wait until they turn light brown. You should harvest them immediately to avoid loss. To harvest, cut the stalks just above the ground with a sharp blade. You should trim the outer leaves off and pack in wooden or plastic crates. Use machine harvesting in large scale production.

Market 

The celery market is growing given that people are more informed and are mindful of their diet.  Fresh celery costs Sh150 per kg in wholesale markets and about Sh200 per kg in the retail market.

Share this story
Saving tips for millennials
Generation has been singled as one whose savings are either nonexistent or inconsistent, given the times we are in, a nest egg should be top priority.
Subaru Forester XT: What you should know
The XT comes in a 2,000cc four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 250 horsepower, and a maximum speed of 220 kilometres per hour.

MOST READ

Inside Kenya's plan to become central player in ship building
Inside Kenya's plan to become central player in ship building

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

By Harold Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Business lessons from 63-year-old retail kings Chandarana Foodplus

By Brenda Kerubo | 2 days ago

Business lessons from 63-year-old retail kings Chandarana Foodplus
Why rural folk beat Nairobians in entrepreneurship

By XN Iraki | 2 days ago

Why rural folk beat Nairobians in entrepreneurship
How to manage workers in a small business

By Pauline Muindi | 2 days ago

How to manage workers in a small business
SwiftResponse: App that enables access to emergency services

By Brian George | 3 days ago

SwiftResponse: App that enables access to emergency services
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC