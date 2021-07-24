× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

If you do it right, you can reap big from strawberry farming

ENTERPRISE
By Jennifer Anyango | July 24th 2021

Belindah Jelagat harvests strawberries from her greenhouse at Marura area in Uasin Gishu County.[Kevin Tunoi,Standard]

If you get it right, farming strawberries can earn you good money in less than a year as it has a huge income potential in Kenya.

Strawberries can grow in almost every part of Kenya provided there is constant water supply and stable temperature in the range of 10 to 30 degrees celsius.

Jane Ndunge from Machakos County grows strawberries on an eighth of an acre. She started after attending a training at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on how to grow the crop and earn money from it.

READ MORE

 Students protest over stalls near college

 JKUAT boss and council chair in fierce battle over top official

 Why EACC is after university over multi-billion-shilling building

 More queries why JKUAT closed campus in Eldoret

“From the training, I learnt the benefits that come with growing the fruit and I decided to venture into it,” says Ndunge.

She says the crop takes about three months to mature depending on the temperature of the place. It takes less than three months to mature in warmer areas as compared to colder places.

She explains how she does it.

Once the land is ready with adequate water supply, one should buy the seedlings from a trusted agent. Ndunge advises that the best variety is Chandelier Strawberry which is suited for the Kenyan environment.

“You will require about 3,000 seedlings for an eighth of an acre. Given that each seedling costs Sh10, then your minimum investment in seeds alone will be about Sh30,000,” says Ndunge. You may also need fertiliser.

Planting

Plant your strawberry seedlings leaving a distance of 30cm in between rows. Also, leave at least 50cm space between any two sections of the farm.

The Market

Because the fruits are highly perishable, start looking for market early enough to avoid incurring losses, says Ndunge.

Harvesting

It takes at least 70 days for the crop to mature and start producing the first fruits. An eighth of an acre can produce between 30kg and 50kg of strawberries per week and each kilo goes for about Sh200 at the current market price.

“If all goes well and assuming one harvests up to 50 kg, a farmer can make up to Sh40,000 a week,” she says.

Ndunge harvests and packs them in punnets. She harvests up to 100 punnets a day and she harvests twice a week. She sells a punnet of strawberry fruits at Sh100 farm gate price and Sh120 a punnet in the market.

“I harvest sometimes 50, 80 or even 100 punnets a day. I deal with orders but sometimes I get online customers or I take them to markets around Machakos and Nairobi. I also sell during farmers’ open days, agricultural shows and exhibitions,” says Ndunge.

She says a farmer can increase productivity by investing in aquaponics, which is basically a cooperation between plants and fish for maximum yields. 

To make more cash, instead of selling raw fruits, one can make juice and jam. Remember to get certification from relevant bodies like Kenya Bureau of Standards.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

TRANSITION: Woman with skull preserved in the stomach dies

JKUAT students riot over death of their colleague

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua submits his personal documentsto the EACC

Share this story
More Kenyans hooked on loans as pandemic takes its toll
New data shows increased dependence on borrowing for sustenance, with many taking credit from one loan app to pay off another.
5 things to note when sending your CV to a potential employer
When I hear job seekers complaining about sending several applications and not getting feedback, I know exactly what the problem is.

MOST READ

UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How easy is it to start a business in East Africa?

By Dominic Omondi | 2 days ago

How easy is it to start a business in East Africa?
Retirement was my chance to get into business - Edith Tendwa

By Annie Awuor | 3 days ago

Retirement was my chance to get into business - Edith Tendwa
From a novice to shooting global campaigns – K63 studio’s Osborne Macharia

By Judith Mukiri Mwobobia | 3 days ago

From a novice to shooting global campaigns – K63 studio’s Osborne Macharia
Crucial elements of a winning elevator pitch

By Pauline Muindi | 3 days ago

Crucial elements of a winning elevator pitch
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC