Government banks on incentives to attract investment in tourism sector, Miano

Tourism Cabinet Secretary a ppeared before the Senate plenary to answer questions on Sept 24, 2024. [Courtesy, Miano X]

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has deployed incentives and strategies to attract local and foreign investment in the tourism sector across the county, CS Rebecca Miano has said.

Miano said the incentives include duty exemption to hoteliers and restaurants on imported items under the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

Speaking when she appeared before the Senate plenary to answer questions, Miano said these items must be engraved, printed or marked with the logo of the tourist hospitality establishment importing for its use with these items including Washing machines, Kitchenware, Cookers, Fridges and freezers, Air Conditioning Systems, Cutlery, Linen and Curtains, Gymnasium Equipment.

The CS told the Senate there is a duty exemption for tour vans for tourist transportation for tour operators such as sightseeing buses, overland trucks and vehicles and VAT exemption provided under the Finance Act, 2017 for a licensed Tour Operator for specially designed locally assembled vehicles for transportation of tourists.

“These vehicles must be purchased before clearance through Customs by tour operators upon recommendation by the competent authority responsible for tourism promotion, provided the vehicles meet the conditions stipulated under the Finance Act 2017,” said Miano.

According to Miano, the government is offering duty exemption for Tourism Boats imported by Licensed Tour Operator and Ferry Boat, parts and accessories but not including batteries and sparking plugs and duty exemption for refrigerated trucks and refrigerated trailers Duty exemption on Water Treatment effluent plants.

She said her ministry offers tourism business investment advisory services to local investors on where to invest in resorts, eco-lodges and other establishments in the country including in protected areas while concessionary loans at lower interest rates with longer repayment periods of between 10 to 20 years are offered by Kenya Development Corporation for development and or renovations of hotels, lodges, restaurants and related tourist facilities

Miano further said there is a lot of work being done to promote maritime tourism as one of the niche markets not only attractive to the local market but also to other areas that are well-endowed with maritime sites in the East African region with Mombasa and Lamu Ports have been marketed as cruise tourism sites and they are working with stakeholders to come up with specific activities for implementation.

“To observe the United Nations World Tourism Organization World Tourism Day and Week, the Government of Kenya waived entry fees for Kenya citizens to national parks and reserves on September 28 to appreciate Kenyans for their immense support for wildlife conservation in the country and to mark the World Tourism Day,” said Miano.

She said to implement the World Tourism Week offer, the government has set up guidelines to ensure the smooth facilitation of Kenya Citizens to enter the national parks, reserves, Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary this Saturday.

Miano said Kenyans will be free to enter the parks from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM with the free entry being only for game drives, and wildlife viewing in captive wildlife facilities and does not apply to some specific special activities, such as guided tours and events, and camping.

The Cabinet Secretary said specific National Parks with the availability of buses will work closely with the communities, including schools living around/adjacent to parks to offer free park interpretative tours with Security beefed up in the parks during the day to ensure the safety of citizens.

“In our ongoing efforts to promote the diverse and captivating tourism products across Counties, there has been active and continuous collaboration with County Governments to enhance the digital footprint of local attractions and events, the production of joint marketing materials with County Governments include; informative brochures and videos,” said Miano.

She told the Senate her ministry, through Kenyatta International Conference Centre's Meeting Incentives Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) mashinani awareness programme, has targeted all counties across the country as potential tourist attraction sites.