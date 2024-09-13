National Museums of Kenya banks on 'night tours' to enhance tourism

Invited guests are taken on a tour of the Museum's Heritage after the lauch of the Night Tours product between NMK and CityBlue Hotels at the NMK Headquarters, Nairobi on September 13, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK), in collaboration with CityBlue Hotels, has unveiled an innovative product offering visitors an exclusive after-hours experience.

Dubbed ‘the Museum Night Tours’ the product allows visitors to explore the National Museums of Kenya's cultural treasurers in an intimate and immersive way.

Edwin Abonyo, Chair of NMK’s Board of Directors said the new product is an addition to Kenya's heritage tourism landscape.

According to Abonyo, the launch marks a significant milestone in enhancing the country’s cultural tourism offerings.

“This partnership reflects our dedication to enhancing the visitor experience, expanding NMK’s reach, and offering new opportunities for guests to delve deeper into Kenya’s heritage in a more engaging and intimate setting,” said Abonyo.

He said the partnership will further help reshape the perception of museums as places only for students.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to reach a broader audience and offer dynamic cultural experiences. The partnership will focus on several areas, including the preservation and conservation of heritage, cultural exchange, educational opportunities, joint exhibitions, and revenue generation,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Prof Mary Gikungu, NMK Director General who lauded the collaboration as a transformative step in NMK’s engagement with the private sector.

National Museum of Kenya (NMK) Director General Prof Mary Gikungu (center) flanked by CityBlue Hotels CEO Jameel Verjee (right) join Bomas of Kenya dancers after the launch of Night Tours on September 13, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

“This partnership with CityBlue Hotels aligns with NMK’s mission to conserve Kenya's cultural heritage and biodiversity. Together, we will create a unique experience for our visitors, and this collaboration will undoubtedly enhance NMK's story,” she said.

Prof Gikungu emphasised the exclusivity of the Museum Night Tours, designed to offer an uninterrupted exploration of NMK’s galleries, which include the Hall of Kenya, Great Hall of Mammals, Human Origins, Birds of East Africa, and the Contemporary Art Galleries, among others.

According to her, visitors will also experience the Cradle of Humankind gallery in an intimate setting. Complementing the night tours will be refreshments and live entertainment featuring traditional cultural dancers, creating a vibrant Nairobi nightlife atmosphere at the museum.

The tours will be available through bookings for groups of ten or more, providing a personalised experience.

In addition to the Museum Night Tours, NMK will continue to offer a variety of other services such as venues for hire for concerts, conferences, corporate product launches, weddings, photo sessions, and staff parties.

Jameel Verjee, Founder and CEO of CityBlue Hotels, emphasised the unique role NMK plays in preserving Kenya’s living cultural and natural heritage.

“As CityBlue, we are proud to be part of NMK’s journey in heritage preservation. NMK manages a vast collection of regional museums, monuments, and sites of both national and international importance, and we are honoured to support the mission of contributing to the conservation and development of our nation’s rich cultural heritage,” said Verjee.