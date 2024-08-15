Uganda courts Kenyan hoteliers in bid to grow fruits exports

Ugandan Mombasa consul general Paul Mukumbya speaks during the media launch for the 3rd Uganda-Kenya Coast tourism conference held at the consulate in Nyali, Mombasa county. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Uganda is courting hoteliers at the Coast in its quest to grow the volume of fresh fruits exports to Kenya.

On Wednesday, Uganda Consul General in Mombasa, Paul Mukumbya, urged tourist hotels in Kenya to take advantage of the East Africa Community (EAC) trade pact to import fruits from the neighbouring country.

He said Uganda has pineapples throughout the year and tonnes of the fruit go to waste. Currently, most hoteliers and ship handlers source the fruits from as far as South Africa.

“A pineapple processing factory in Kwale county once closed down because of lack of fruit and it later opened after getting constant supply from Uganda,” he said.

Mukumbya was speaking in Mombasa at the media lunch of the Uganda-Kenya Coast third tourism conference, to be held in Kampala later this year.

Uganda boasts of 70 per cent of the transit cargo passing through the port of Mombasa and it is also keen to expand the market for pineapples and bananas which are available throughout the year.

Uganda was Kenya’s second tourist market last year after the United States that recorded more than 201,620 visitors in 2022. About 151,121 Ugandans visited Kenya in 2022.

Meanwhile, more than 490,000 Kenyans visited Uganda last year compared to about 350,000 in 2022, maintaining the lead as Uganda’s number one tourist source market. The Coast and Uganda have been conducting joint marketing campaigns for tourism since 2022 to grow the numbers.

The Coast and Uganda have different tourism products, which hospitality stakeholders say can complement one another, hence the partnership initiated in 2022 after the slow down of Covid-19 pandemic.

Stakeholders noted that Uganda has mountain gorillas, chimpanzees, cultural and religious tourism, and Kampala nightlife, while Kenya has beautiful beaches, marine tourism, and historical sites like Fort Jesus.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) CEO Sam Ikwaye said local tourism players have fully embraced the partnership with Uganda to increase awareness of tourist products.

“Kenya Coast and Uganda seek to highlight the range of products in Kenya and Uganda. We have combined our synergies to increase cross-border businesses because both countries have unique opportunities,” said Dr Ikwaye.

Taita Taveta County Executive Committee member for Trade and Tourism Gertrude Nganai said they have unique caves, and the big four in the Tsavo National Park among other products.

Meanwhile, Uganda has appointed Esther Akoth alias Akothee, Steve Magana alias Oga Obinna, and Ohangla artist Evance Owino alias Prince Indah to create awareness about Uganda’s niche tourism products in Kenya.

Ugandan officials said they will hold the second Uganda Festival at the Coast in February 2025. The stakeholders announced that the next tourism conference will take place in 2025 in Kilifi county.

Present were officials from the Kenya Association of Tour Operators, Kenya Association of Travel Agents, Tour Operators Society of Kenya, Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers, Kenya Coast Tourist Association, Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Tourism Federation, Uganda Tourism Board, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Uganda Tourism Association, Eyalama Adventures and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda.

Others were officials from Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, and Kilifi county governments.