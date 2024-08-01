Nuclear will be a big win for economy, says agency

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) Director for Partnerships and Public Awareness Edward Mayaka. [File, Standard]

Experts have allayed fears over the safety of nuclear technology, saying Kenya stands to benefit immensely from its nascent nuclear programme.

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) officials, however, said that the country’s nuclear debut required long-term planning to fully harness.

They said that the enactment of the Nuclear Regulatory Act of 2019 which created KNRA was a welcome development in Kenya’s nuclear debut.

KNRA Director for Nuclear Security Isaac Mundia said that nuclear would help the country improve its energy independence, raising reliability of supply and reducing power costs thus growing the economy.

Mr Mundia said with effective regulation throughout the three crucial phases of nuclear power infrastructure development including safety, legal framework, radiation protection, and human resource development, nuclear would be as safe as solar.

“It’s as safe as solar energy. It’s one of the safest sources of energy,” he told a forum convened yesterday by the Environment Institute of Kenya to discuss environmental and social safeguards given the global energy transition dispensation.

According to the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA), Kenya hopes to have its first nuclear power plant up and running by 2035. A site for construction has been identified along the coastal belt, with feasibility studies ongoing.

Current estimates show that Kenya’s total installed energy capacity as comprising 863 MW geothermal, 838 MW hydro, 436 MW wind, 2 MW biomass, 173 MW solar and 678 MW of thermal. The country’s installed electricity capacity as of 2023 stood at 3,321MW.

KNRA Director for Public Awareness Edward Mayaka said the regulator is working round the clock to ensure activities leading to the establishment of Kenya’s first reactor meet safety standards.