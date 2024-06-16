Boost as Rwanda's tea giant trades through Mombasa auction

Lipton Teas and Infusions Head of Tea Plantations Africa Sylvia-Ten Den (left) launches Kibeho Garden Mark tea at the Mombasa auction. [Courtesy]

Rwandan tea giant Kibeho Garden Mark has started selling its leaves through the Mombasa Tea Auction.

On Friday, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said Kibeho Garden Mark, through Lipton Teas and Infusion Ltd, will facilitate cross-border trade and create opportunities for industry players in Mombasa.

The CS said the Rwandan tea will benefit farmers, transporters, traders, and exporters within the tea supply chain, fostering economic growth and development across our nations.

“Kenya prides itself as one of the world’s leading tea producers. Our tea industry contributes significantly to the economy with tea exports accounting for 23 per cent of total export earnings and employing over three million people directly and indirectly,” said Miano.

The CS, represented by Export Processing Zones Authority Head of Coast and North Eastern region, Francis Itegi, said the collaboration between Kenya and Rwanda in promoting sustainable tea farming is crucial.

Lipton Teas and Infusions Head of Tea Plantations Africa Sylvia-Ten Den said the trading through the Mombasa Tea Auction will give them a competitive advantage as they introduce high-quality tea into the market.

Den said that in less than a week, tea from the Kibeho Factory will officially be sold at the Mombasa Tea Auction. She said their target market is the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

East African Tea Traders Chair Peter Kimanga said the Mombasa Tea Auction has been struggling with quality teas that fetch lower prices on the global market. [Joackim Bwana]