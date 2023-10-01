State-owned lender targets devolved units in expansion drive

Business
 By Joakim Bwana | Oct 01, 2023
From left; Development Bank of Kenya Chairman Ndungu Gathinji, Mombasa County Finance Executive Evans Owanda and the lender's CEO Johnson Kiniti during the opening of its new Mombasa branch along Moi Avenue. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

State-owned Development Bank of Kenya (DBK) is looking for opportunities to finance county governments' development agenda.

Chief Executive Johnston Kiniti said the lender also plans to ride on financing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as it steps up its expansion drive into the devolved units.  

“As a new entity in Mombasa, we have identified the county on opportunities we can explore. We want whatever we have to be a representation of Kenya and the Coast region,” said Mr Kiniti when the bank opened its first branch in Mombasa earlier this week.

He said the lender is focused on offering personalised services as part of its growth strategy.

"Unlike other banks where one has to have a minimum deposit of Sh10 million, our minimum deposit is Sh5,000 because we are dealing with SMEs and individuals with different capacities," said Mr Kiniti.

He said DBK at the same time plans to introduce Sharia-compliant products in Mombasa and other Muslim-dominated counties.

The CEO said previously, the bank was dependent on development partners for financing but has since been able to generate its own funds since its licensing as a commercial bank.

Mr Kiniti said the opening of the Mombasa branch marks a significant milestone in the bank's expansion agenda across the country.

DBK Chairman Ndungu Githinji said the bank is committed to serving its customers better through the diversification of its product offering.

“This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving our customers and fulfilling their diverse needs. We aim to provide integrated banking products and solutions, especially to individuals in alignment with the Central Bank of Kenya's endeavours to foster financial inclusion,” said Mr Githinji.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Quincy Timberlake sentenced to 11 years in prison over son's death
Next article
Upgrade of Ukunda Airstrip boon for Kwale's tourism
.

Similar Articles

By Esther Nyambura 10 hrs ago
Business
Kenya joins Pan African payments system ushering economic stability
By VOA 13 hrs ago
Business
Kenya's rising cost of living leaves low-income earners struggling
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Premium Governors splash Sh195b on perks amid economic crisis
.

Latest Stories

State-owned lender targets devolved units in expansion drive
Business
By Joakim Bwana
36 mins ago
Upgrade of Ukunda Airstrip boon for Kwale's tourism
Business
By Philip Mwakio
36 mins ago
Has the Kenya-China economic relations reached a turning point?
Business
By XN Iraki
36 mins ago
Inside KRA's elite paramilitary unit to nab traders dodging taxes
Business
By Brian Ngugi
36 mins ago
State investigates 'missing' coffee as millers hold over 100,000 bags
Business
By Ndung’u Gachane
36 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Joakim Bwana 36 mins ago
Business
State-owned lender targets devolved units in expansion drive
By Philip Mwakio 36 mins ago
Business
Upgrade of Ukunda Airstrip boon for Kwale's tourism
By XN Iraki 36 mins ago
Business
Has the Kenya-China economic relations reached a turning point?
By Brian Ngugi 36 mins ago
Business
Inside KRA's elite paramilitary unit to nab traders dodging taxes

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.