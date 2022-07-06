Governors demand Sh46b from CS Ukur Yatani for last fiscal year

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani. [File, Standard]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has accused the National Treasury of failing to disburse Sh46 billion to counties, hence affecting development projects and service delivery.

CoG Finance, Planning, and Economic Affairs Committee chairman Ndiritu Muriithi said the devolved units had expected to receive the money in the last fiscal year.

"It is regrettable that the last financial year ended before counties received the money," said Mr Muriithi. The Laikipia governor was speaking in Nanyuki town on Monday when he received 30 United Democratic Alliance politicians who defected to Azimio la Umoja.

The governor urged Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani to address the matter expeditiously, and warned that some counties may shut down due to lack of money.

"We are staring at a crisis as most activities in counties may soon stall. The delayed disbursement of funds will also affect accountability since we have crossed into a new financial year with heavy debts," he said.

The governor said most of the counties have huge pending bills, and "the transition after the August 9 elections will be heavily affected due to the failure of the State to disburse funds."

Muriithi lamented that the matter had been turned into a "political tool by forces opposed to some of the governors seeking re-election."

"We are asking the President to intervene because governors seeking re-election are being blamed for failures that have followed the State's failure to disburse funds to counties," he said.

His concerns came two weeks after CoG chairman Martin Wambora wrote to the National Treasury demanding the release of Sh1.8 billion meant for Marsabit County Government for the months of April, May, and June.

