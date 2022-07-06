× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Governors demand Sh46b from CS Ukur Yatani for last fiscal year

BUSINESS
By Ndungu Gachane | Jul 6th 2022 | 2 min read
By Ndungu Gachane | July 6th 2022
BUSINESS
Treasury CS Ukur Yatani. [File, Standard]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has accused the National Treasury of failing to disburse Sh46 billion to counties, hence affecting development projects and service delivery.

CoG Finance, Planning, and Economic Affairs Committee chairman Ndiritu Muriithi said the devolved units had expected to receive the money in the last fiscal year.

"It is regrettable that the last financial year ended before counties received the money," said Mr Muriithi. The Laikipia governor was speaking in Nanyuki town on Monday when he received 30 United Democratic Alliance politicians who defected to Azimio la Umoja.

The governor urged Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani to address the matter expeditiously, and warned that some counties may shut down due to lack of money.

"We are staring at a crisis as most activities in counties may soon stall. The delayed disbursement of funds will also affect accountability since we have crossed into a new financial year with heavy debts," he said.

READ MORE

The governor said most of the counties have huge pending bills, and "the transition after the August 9 elections will be heavily affected due to the failure of the State to disburse funds."

Muriithi lamented that the matter had been turned into a "political tool by forces opposed to some of the governors seeking re-election."

"We are asking the President to intervene because governors seeking re-election are being blamed for failures that have followed the State's failure to disburse funds to counties," he said.

His concerns came two weeks after CoG chairman Martin Wambora wrote to the National Treasury demanding the release of Sh1.8 billion meant for Marsabit County Government for the months of April, May, and June.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Vision 2030 secretariat tips on ideal manifesto
The manifestos should also have Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.
Internet service providers given a year to upgrade networks
Until recently, the majority of the world was using IPV4 with a limited address pool of four billion addresses.

MOST READ

KPA workers reject proposal to have Dubai firm run port
KPA workers reject proposal to have Dubai firm run port

BUSINESS

By Joackim Bwana

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Building more trust cuts the cost of doing business

By XN Iraki | 1 hour ago

Building more trust cuts the cost of doing business
Africa Cyber fellowship to boost war on online crime

By Josphat Thiong’o | 1 hour ago

Africa Cyber fellowship to boost war on online crime
Uber Eats boss: Kenyan market is easy, just have stellar service

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Uber Eats boss: Kenyan market is easy, just have stellar service
State bets on informal economy in job creation drive

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

State bets on informal economy in job creation drive
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC