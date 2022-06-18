Indonesia food agency in Kenya for trade talks

Indonesia's Ambassador to Kenya Hary Saripudin making his remarks.

Officials from the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority will today wrap up a four-day official visit of Kenya.

The delegation, led by Dr Penny Lukito, is responsible for protecting the Indonesian public through oversight and control of vaccines, medications, food safety, nutrition and cosmetics, among other products and services.

The objective of the visit is to meet their Kenyan counterparts from the Ministry of Health and Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons board, to strengthen bilateral cooperation between regulatory authorities for drugs and vaccines, food and cosmetics.

The Indonesian delegation held meetings with Health Director General Patrick Amoth as it sought a memorandum of understating focused on capacity building.

The team also met Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board CEO Fred Siyoi and engaged more on how the two countries can partner especially in regulatory policies.

Indonesia's Ambassador to Kenya Hary Saripudin said the visit is a continuation of the Embassy’s initiatives to promote trade between the two countries.

"The mission is persistent in connecting businesses between both countries and exploring opportunities through several trade events," he said.

