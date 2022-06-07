× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Banks set to review their lending charges after CBK rate hike

BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | Jun 7th 2022 | 2 min read
By Antony Gitonga | June 7th 2022
BUSINESS

 

NCBA Bank along Standard Street in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

 

The move by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to raise its lending rate from 7 to 7.5 per cent could force banks to also adjust their charges.

NCBA Bank, for instance, says it is keenly studying the current economic and financial situation before taking the next step.

The bank opened its 83rd branch in Naivasha on Saturday.

READ MORE

Director in charge of retail Tirus Mwithiga said CBK’s rate increase was meant to address inflation, adding that this would affect their lending rates.

“We are studying the consequences of CBK to raise its lending rate and we shall decide on this in the future based on other factors,” he said.

Mr Mwithiga said the bank opened 12 branches last year as part of its expansion plans.

He added that plans were underway to open another 11 this year including Busia, Murang’a, Kenol, Utawala and River Road in Nairobi.

He termed Naivasha one of the business hubs due to the presence of flower farms, hotels, game reserves and the industrial park in Mai Mahiu.

“NCBA is one of the fastest-growing banks in the country and we are keen to expand more so that we can bring our services closer to our customers,” Mr Mwithiga said.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman in Nakuru County, Stephen Thuo, said Naivasha had created a niche as a business hub - including the upcoming World Rally Championship Safari Rally and the proposed industrial park in Mai Mahiu that would employ over 500,000 workers.

Branch manager Frank Matheah said they would be offering various services to customers.

“Currently, our mortgage rates are the lowest at 11.9 per cent and we shall continue to seek more investors who are keen on financial support around the industrial park,” he said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Business confidence drops to a new low on inflation, poll jitters
This is the second consecutive month the business environment has deteriorated to record lows. Export demand, however, was more resilient as it grew at the fastest rate in three months.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Taxman unlocks Sh1.65 billion from 367 taxpayers disputes
Taxman unlocks Sh1.65 billion from 367 taxpayers disputes

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Manu Chandaria: I no longer want to talk business

By Peter Theuri | 1 hour ago

Manu Chandaria: I no longer want to talk business
Business confidence drops to a new low on inflation, poll jitters

By Macharia Kamau | 2 hours ago

Business confidence drops to a new low on inflation, poll jitters
It's a roller coaster ride for local vehicle assemblers

By Macharia Kamau | 6 hours ago

It's a roller coaster ride for local vehicle assemblers
Market profiling: Why some businesses treat locals poorly

By Graham Kajilwa | 7 hours ago

Market profiling: Why some businesses treat locals poorly
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC