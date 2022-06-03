× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Islamic bank opens new branch in CBD in expansion drive

By Peter Theuri | Jun 3rd 2022 | 2 min read
Group CEO DIB Bank Adnan Chilwan, Steve Mainda, Peter and Adan Mohamed. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Dubai Islamic Bank Kenya (DIB) has opened a branch in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), the lender's sixth branch in Kenya.

DIB, which exclusively offers Sharia-compliant banking, has branches in Nairobi's Upperhill, Westlands and Eastleigh, and Bondeni and Moi Avenue in Mombasa. Chief Executive Peter Makau yesterday said the bank is targeting a huge market that needs Islamic banking services.

“We have been able to tap into that market and given confidence to customers who want to access Sharia-compliant banking services,” he said.

In a ceremony to celebrate four years of existence in Kenya last year, Mr Makau said the bank recorded a 9.25 per cent growth in total assets to close at Sh14.6 billion with financing assets growing by 16 per cent to close at Sh10.2 billion as at August 2021.

DIB has an agency partnership with Co-operative Bank that is aimed at increasing access to customers who are far from the bank’s branches.

“The services they access are still Sharia-compliant. For customers who are still with us but they have business outside of our location, we are able to more holistically bank them and they can channel their collections where we are not located,” said Mr Makau.

DIB, which is seeking to expand into other towns, won the award of the Best Islamic Bank for ESG in the 2022 Global Finance’s World’s Best Islamic Financial Institutions awards.

DIB is already aligned with eight of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and is gradually aligning itself with more through its business activities and charitable contributions.

Co-op Bank feted as the best lender in the region
This year's awards were sponsored by the African Guarantee Fund, Bank of Industry (Nigeria) and the Trade Development Bank as well as Access Bank.
Safaricom and Visa eye global payments windfall with virtual card
The telco, together with global payments firm Visa, has launched a virtual card that will enable users to pay for products through M-Pesa.

