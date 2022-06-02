× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Proposal to kick counties out of rural power agency stirs discord

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | Jun 2nd 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | June 2nd 2022
BUSINESS
Energy CS Monica Juma. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

County governments are set to lose their four seats on the board of the Renewable and Rural Electrification Corporation (Rerec) in a proposed review of the Energy Act, 2019.

The Council of Governors (CoG) has four slots on the board of the State agency that connects rural households with electricity as well as pushing for the adoption of renewable energy. The Ministry of Energy nominates three other directors.

A proposed amendment to the Energy Act, however, says the Energy Cabinet Secretary (CS)will appoint all the seven members of Rerec’s board.

The proposed amendment, contained in the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2022, further proposes the deletion of the clause that gave the CoG room to appoint four directors.

Recent appointments to the Rerec board by Energy CS Monica Juma have already kicked up a storm.

READ MORE

Dr Juma appointed six directors on April 14 and excluded any nominees by the CoG. She used the Energy Act of 2006, which was repealed in 2019 following the enactment of the current Act.CoG moved to court to challenge the appointments and the CS yielded to pressure, acting on advice from the Attorney General to gazette a fresh list of directors that included nominees by CoG.

Other than the seven members appointed by the CS, Rerec’s board also includes a chair who is a presidential appointee, the principal secretaries of Energy and National Treasury and the chief executive of the agency.

The CoG had in an April 27 letter to the CS expressed its displeasure in the earlier appointments, noting that they were irregular and a deliberate attempt to exclude the council from being represented on the Rerec board.

“The council is concerned by the action as it negates the laws which stipulate that members of the board shall include four members appointed by the Council of Governors,” said the letter by CoG Chairman Martin Wambora. CoG also said the proposals in the Bill were in contradiction to the spirit of the Constitution, specifically Article 189 which has provision for cooperation between State and counties as well as the Fourth Schedule that distributes functions between the two levels of government.

The council said, “the core values of the Constitution is devolution of power and sharing of resources as well as the participation of the people.”

The 2019 Energy Act expanded the mandate of Rerec, requiring it to “establish a framework for collaboration with counties in the discharge of its mandate” of rural electrification.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Sh695b of bank funds at risk as global benchmark rate ends
Banks are undertaking measures for a smooth transition to the new rates including reviewing legal loan contracts.
Naivas defends huge expansion appetite, says it's well planned
Naivas Supermarket has about 85 branches, a feat that retail kings Tuskys and Nakumatt never achieved

MOST READ

Forex trading firm blames CMA for its troubles with investors
Forex trading firm blames CMA for its troubles with investors

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Co-op Bank feted as the best lender in the region

By Dominic Omondi | 13 hours ago

Co-op Bank feted as the best lender in the region
Islamic bank opens new branch in CBD in expansion drive

By Peter Theuri | 13 hours ago

Islamic bank opens new branch in CBD in expansion drive
Safaricom and Visa eye global payments windfall with virtual card

By Macharia Kamau | 13 hours ago

Safaricom and Visa eye global payments windfall with virtual card
Safaricom scheme to open Sh4.3b mall, housing project next month

By Jacob Ngetich | 19 hours ago

Safaricom scheme to open Sh4.3b mall, housing project next month
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC