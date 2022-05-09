× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Companies opt to reduce reliance on Kenya Power with own plants

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | May 9th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | May 9th 2022
BUSINESS
Wind power turbines in Ngong hills, Kajiado county. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The number of companies that have set up their own power plants as they seek to reduce electricity bills increased last year, which could mean more challenges for Kenya Power and electricity producers.

The Kenya Economic Survey 2022 reported a 61 per cent growth in the power production capacity by small plants set up by various companies for their own use.

The surge was due to plants by sugar millers that are using sugarcane waste to generate power. The privately-run plants had a combined capacity to produce 216 megawatts (MW) as at December 2021, up from 133.9MW in 2020.

“Total licensed captive power capacity rose by 61.2 per cent to 215.9MW in 2021. Out of the 215.9MW, 172.2MW were active while the rest were inactive in 2021,” said the Economic Survey published Thursday by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

READ MORE

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) requires firms or individuals setting up plants with capacity of more than 1MW to be licensed as electricity producers.

While they may appear small in isolation – with many of them having capacity to produce just a few megawatts – at 216MW, the combined capacity is bigger than that of most commercially-run power plants.

The largest power plant operated by KenGen, which is the biggest power producer, has a capacity to produce 280MW and is made up of two units of 140MW each. The increasing number of plants run by companies – referred to as captive power plants – could be a concern for the country’s power sector as it could mean slowed growth in the consumption of grid electricity.

The captive plants are mostly set up by the big power consumers, who account for about half of Kenya Power’s revenues. Kenya Power has in the recent past been considering diversifying its revenue streams to include installing and operating captive solar power plants at clients’ premises.

The huge jump, the Economic Survey said, was largely on account of increased power production through bagasse, which is waste from sugarcane generated during sugar production process.

Sugar millers have increasingly been setting up own power plants that are fired by bagasse. There was also an increase in solar power capacity to 13.44MW in 2021 from 3.96MW in 2020, as well as that of thermal plants to 30.48MW from 18.50MW in 2020. “The captive power capacity from bagasse more than tripled from 15.7MW in 2020 to 60.2MW in 2021. Captive power capacity from geothermal, coal, co-generation and biomass remained unchanged during the same period,” said the survey.

Firms have been putting up plants partly in a bid to cut reliance on grid electricity as well as meet green goals through clean sources.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals
The three richest men on earth are collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, latest Forbes data shows.
Legal hurdles await Treasury as food prices spiral out of control
The Law Society of Kenya has threatened to seek redress for some of the proposals in the Finance Bill, 2022 that if passed will see the cost of ugali and bread go up.

MOST READ

Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals
Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals

BUSINESS

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Content moderator in Kenya sues Meta over working conditions

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Content moderator in Kenya sues Meta over working conditions
Why should get professional certificates

By Tony Mbaya | 4 hours ago

Why should get professional certificates
Legal hurdles await Treasury as food prices spiral out of control

By Macharia Kamau and David Njaaga | 7 hours ago

Legal hurdles await Treasury as food prices spiral out of control
How oil marketers fanned fuel crisis in key regions

By Macharia Kamau | 10 hours ago

How oil marketers fanned fuel crisis in key regions
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC