MPs want film agencies moved to Konza Techno City

Construction of a complex at Konza Techno City. [John Muia, Standard]

State agencies in the film sector will be relocated to the Konza Technopolis by the end of this year if a recommendation by Parliament is adopted.

This is one of the proposals by the Budget and Appropriations Committee aimed at streamlining government operations and reducing public debt.

“The relocation to Konza Technopolis of the relevant agencies domiciled in the State Department for ICT and Innovation such as the Kenya Film School, Kenya Film Classification Board and the Kenya Film Commission to be effected by December 31, 2022 and the budget savings from this be utilised to reduce the fiscal deficit,” says the committee in its report.

In the 2021/2022 financial year, the National Treasury allocated Sh995 million under film development services, a marginal decrease from the Sh997 million allocated the previous year.

According to the ICT Ministry, the administrative offices of the Konza Techno City are complete and a data centre has been installed.

However, infrastructure development in Phase 1 of the multi-billion-shilling project is running behind schedule.

“The project is ongoing and at 60 per cent completion,” says the ministry in the latest sector report.

“The non-achievement is due to Covid-19 pandemic and heavy rains slowing project implementation.”

The House watchdog committee also recommends that the government form a multi-agency committee to develop a strategy on the rollout of the Digital Learning Programme and a report be submitted to Parliament before the end of the year.

