Health costs during Covid push over 500m people into poverty
BUSINESS
By Reuters and Agencies | December 13th 2021
More than half a billion people globally were further pushed into extreme poverty last year, as they paid for health costs out of their own pockets during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation and the World Bank said yesterday.
The two entities noted that the pandemic disrupted health services globally and triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, making it even more difficult for people to pay for healthcare.
The findings are contained in two complementary reports, launched on Universal Health Coverage Day, highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 on people’s ability to obtain health care and pay for it.
READ MORE
‘Diaspora visitors’ should have no Omicron, yellow fever
Antimicrobial resistance awareness still a necessity amidst the pandemic
Covid-19: Over 3 million fully vaccinated as 201 test positive
Motor racing: Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after positive COVID-19 test
“There is no time to spare,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "All governments must immediately resume and accelerate efforts to ensure every one of their citizens can access health services without fear of the financial consequences."
Tedros urged governments to increase their focus on health care systems and stay on course towards universal health coverage, which the WHO defines as everyone getting access to health services they need without financial hardship.
In 2020, the pandemic disrupted health services and stretched countries’ health systems beyond their limits as they struggled to deal with the impact of coronavirus disease.
As a result, for example, immunisation coverage dropped for the first time in ten years, and deaths from TB and malaria increased.
Even before the pandemic, half a billion people were being pushed (or pushed still further) into extreme poverty because of payments they made for health care.
The organisations expect that number to be considerably higher. The new WHO/World Bank reports also warned that financial hardships are likely to become more intense as poverty grows, incomes fall, and governments face tighter fiscal constraints.
“Even before the Covid-19 struck, almost a billion people were spending more than 10 per cent of their household budget on health,” said Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population at the World Bank.
“This is not acceptable, especially since the poorest people are hit hardest. Within a constrained fiscal space, governments will have to make tough choices to protect and increase health budgets.”
Healthcare is a major political issue in the US, one of the few industrialised countries that do not have universal coverage for its citizens.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
News Diary: Trouble at Kenya airways as KQ pilots demand full pay, Mudavadi launches ANC digital
WHO says the omicron variant of Covid-19 virus poses high global threat
Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece
Youth seek merger of affirmative action fundsIn 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta set up a PTPR to interrogate the policies on the management and governance of Kenya’s parastatals.
Tea farmers demand forensic audit of financial reportsThe farmers rejected the financial report, saying it was prepared by the board they didn’t trust.
MOST READ
All you need to know about beetroot farming
MONEY & MARKET
- Why millennials are struggling to save
DR PESA
- Dock Workers Union reads mischief as port staff enter pay deal
BUSINESS
By Patrick Beja
- Changing office: Why preference for expensive décor has declined
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri
- Treasury cites heavy debt burden for not increasing kitty to counties in next year's budget
BUSINESS
- ABC bank rally Saccos to get cheque books to ease banking
BUSINESS