× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Health costs during Covid push over 500m people into poverty

BUSINESS
By Reuters and Agencies | December 13th 2021

Pandemic made things worse with immunisation coverage dropping for the first time in ten years. [Courtesy]

More than half a billion people globally were further pushed into extreme poverty last year, as they paid for health costs out of their own pockets during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation and the World Bank said yesterday.

The two entities noted that the pandemic disrupted health services globally and triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, making it even more difficult for people to pay for healthcare.

The findings are contained in two complementary reports, launched on Universal Health Coverage Day, highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 on people’s ability to obtain health care and pay for it.

READ MORE

 ‘Diaspora visitors’ should have no Omicron, yellow fever

 Antimicrobial resistance awareness still a necessity amidst the pandemic

 Covid-19: Over 3 million fully vaccinated as 201 test positive

 Motor racing: Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after positive COVID-19 test

“There is no time to spare,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "All governments must immediately resume and accelerate efforts to ensure every one of their citizens can access health services without fear of the financial consequences."

Tedros urged governments to increase their focus on health care systems and stay on course towards universal health coverage, which the WHO defines as everyone getting access to health services they need without financial hardship.

In 2020, the pandemic disrupted health services and stretched countries’ health systems beyond their limits as they struggled to deal with the impact of coronavirus disease.

As a result, for example, immunisation coverage dropped for the first time in ten years, and deaths from TB and malaria increased.

Even before the pandemic, half a billion people were being pushed (or pushed still further) into extreme poverty because of payments they made for health care.

The organisations expect that number to be considerably higher. The new WHO/World Bank reports also warned that financial hardships are likely to become more intense as poverty grows, incomes fall, and governments face tighter fiscal constraints.

“Even before the Covid-19 struck, almost a billion people were spending more than 10 per cent of their household budget on health,” said Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population at the World Bank.

“This is not acceptable, especially since the poorest people are hit hardest. Within a constrained fiscal space, governments will have to make tough choices to protect and increase health budgets.”

Healthcare is a major political issue in the US, one of the few industrialised countries that do not have universal coverage for its citizens.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

News Diary: Trouble at Kenya airways as KQ pilots demand full pay, Mudavadi launches ANC digital

WHO says the omicron variant of Covid-19 virus poses high global threat

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

Share this story
Youth seek merger of affirmative action funds
In 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta set up a PTPR to interrogate the policies on the management and governance of Kenya’s parastatals.
Tea farmers demand forensic audit of financial reports
The farmers rejected the financial report, saying it was prepared by the board they didn’t trust.

MOST READ

All you need to know about beetroot farming
All you need to know about beetroot farming

MONEY & MARKET

By Jennifer Anyango

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KenGen to inject 83 extra megawatts to the national grid

By Antony Gitonga | 3 hours ago

KenGen to inject 83 extra megawatts to the national grid
Youth seek merger of affirmative action funds

By James Wanzala | 3 hours ago

Youth seek merger of affirmative action funds
Tea farmers demand forensic audit of financial reports

By Boniface Gikandi | 3 hours ago

Tea farmers demand forensic audit of financial reports
Cost of electricity to reduce by 15 per cent this month

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 8 hours ago

Cost of electricity to reduce by 15 per cent this month
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC