× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya leads peers in water supply and sanitation inequalities

BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo | December 6th 2021

Water supply valve, Kibos Maximum Security Prison. June 24, 2019. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kenya has one of the most regressive water supply and sanitation systems in Africa.

According to a new study by World Bank, Kenya has since the year 2000s been notorious for water subsidies that mostly benefit the wealthy.

The study dubbed, ‘Doing More with Less: Smarter Subsidies for Water Supply and Sanitation,’ analysed ten other countries - Ethiopia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Uganda, El Salvador, Jamaica, Panama, Bangladesh and Vietnam.

“Most water subsidies are... expensive as governments spend around Sh32 trillion ($320 billion) per year (up to 2.40 per cent of regional GDP), poorly (targeted - where an average of 56 per cent of subsidies are captured by the wealthiest, and 20 per cent of the population, while six per cent are captured by the poorest 20 per cent.”

READ MORE

 Wiping open defecation cut cholera, created jobs

 Insurance claims rise five-fold during Covid-19

 Sh12m digital healthcare programme launched in Homa Bay

 Covid-19: Kenya records 29 new cases, 22 recoveries in last 24 hours

Other flaws found with the country’s water systems include the country being non-transparent - facilitating “rent-seeking” by governments and service providers as well as distortions that threaten service sustainability, and encourage overexploitation of resources.

“Yet if well designed, subsidies can be powerful and progressive tools ensuring all people benefit from water supply and sanitation services.”

The study, however, shows quantity-based, targeted subsidies in Cape Verde, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, and the cities of Bangalore (India), Kathmandu (Nepal), and Nairobi are regressive, with a smaller share of benefits accruing to the poor than the general population.

The study proposes policies including the provision of conditional subsidies for the construction of private or shared sanitation facilities, the revision and enforcement of rental housing bylaws to improve tenants’ access to water supply and sanitation.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Archbishop Anthony Muheria urges Kenyans to observe Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

Share this story
Sacco issues 100 title deeds to members
Harambee Investment Cooperative Society has issued the first batch of title deeds to 100 members in Kantafu along Kangundo Road, Machakos.
Insurance claims rise five-fold during Covid-19
The meeting was attended by over 200 chief executives of co-operatives.

MOST READ

Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm
Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Insurance claims rise five-fold during Covid-19

By Antony Gitonga | 29 minutes ago

Insurance claims rise five-fold during Covid-19
Construction of Sh20b housing project kicks off in Athi River

By Wainaina Wambu | 29 minutes ago

Construction of Sh20b housing project kicks off in Athi River
Kenya races ahead of peers in sovereign wealth fund set up

By Dominic Omondi | 29 minutes ago

Kenya races ahead of peers in sovereign wealth fund set up
Of Ireland, its resemblance to Central Kenya and ‘Mûngû’

By XN Iraki | 13 hours ago

Of Ireland, its resemblance to Central Kenya and ‘Mûngû’
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC