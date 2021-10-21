× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Ethiopia geothermal works on course - KenGen

BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | October 21st 2021

KenGen Geothermal Plaza offices, Naivasha. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The exploration of geothermal energy by KenGen in Ethiopia is on course, according to the company’s weekly review report.

According to KenGen MD Rebecca Miano, the over Sh700 million (US$6.2 million) project had entered a crucial stage and was running smoothly.

In a statement published by the company, Miano said a team of experts composed of aerated drillers, directional drillers and reservoir engineers was working on the project.

READ MORE

 Experts say energy costs hurting recovery

 More pain for consumers as Epra raises electricity charges

 State appoints committee to ‘prefect’ Kenya Power reforms

 Why State bid to cut power bills could short the circuit

Miano said the engineers had crossed the 450 metres drilling depth of the first of eight geothermal wells for the State-owned electricity Ethiopia Electric Power Company (EEP).

“The first 450 metres is the most difficult phase of the entire geothermal well drilling process, which can go up to a depth of 3,000m,” she said.

The MD added that despite unforeseen delays caused by Covid-19, the engineers would be drilling at a rate of about 50 metres per day.

“We, therefore, expect to complete the remaining part on schedule in about two months in the ongoing capital project,” said Miano.

In February 2019, KenGen won a joint contract with Shandong Kerui Petroleum Equipment Company and Shandong Kerui Oilfield Service Group to offer geothermal drilling services.

"We are glad that the progress of drilling at Aluto-Langano is remarkable and optimistic that our team will deliver it within the set timelines,” she said.

She added that KenGen was optimistic that the project, financed by the World Bank, would drill an extra 12 wells to bring the total to 20 wells.

KenGen has also secured a Sh709m project to offer commercial drilling services in Djibouti after signing a contract with the Djiboutian Office of Geothermal Energy Development.

Earlier, KenGen and Kenya's Parliamentary Committee on Energy met senior officials from the Ethiopian government.

According to the committee chairman David Gikaria, their Ethiopian counterparts were concerned by the delayed completion of the Sh120 billion Kenya-Ethiopia electricity transmission line.

“The Ethiopian government has completed its part of the project and the current delay is due to failure by Kenya Electricity Transmission Company to do its part,” he said.

Speaking in Naivasha, he noted that the delayed compensation of families displaced by the project had affected works on the project forcing their Ethiopia counterparts to complain.

RELATED VIDEOS

Wind farm operated by KenGen, is one of the main reasons why people like to visit Ngong Hills

KPLC partners with community-based organizations in a bid to curb electricity theft

KPLC Half year Results: Kenya power reports slump 80.1% to 138M from 692M in 2019

Hope for cheaper cooking gas in sight as State eyes loading plant
The facility in Mombasa to quicken the loading of cooking gas for distribution by trucks.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

