× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CS backs subcontracting of mega projects to locals

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | June 14th 2021

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani delivers the 2021/22 Budget speech to the National Assembly, 2021. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has backed the proposed changes to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 that seeks to change how contracting of infrastructure projects is done.

The proposed changes seek to reduce the monopoly of multinationals in mega infrastructure projects in the country.

CS Yatani during the presentation of the 2021/22 Budget yesterday said the changes to the procurement law through the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that is currently before Parliament would allow the award of a contract to multiple bidders.

“This will indeed support local firms and accelerate the delivery of services,” he said.

READ MORE

 Alcohol: Treasury’s cash cow staggers from Covid-19 effects

 Chris Diaz: Opinion and budget prognosis

 A thriving economy needs an effective tax system

 Kenya must now live within own revenue targets

The Bill proposes that the procuring entity shall require successful bidders to give preference to registered Kenyan brokerage forms where subcontracting can be done.

If the procuring entity seeks specialised services, which are not fully or partly available in the country, the Bill puts restrictions that demand that the (international) firm awarded the bid should have its skills procured only for a defined period of time.

The successful bides also should share the knowledge of these “special skills” with Kenyans.

Yatani also urged the National Assembly to push the payment of pending bills to businesses providing services to the government, including counties.

“I urge this House to support our efforts towards enforcing compliance in payment of all verified pending bills by county governments by backing our proposal under Article 225 of the Constitution of Kenya to temporarily stop transfers to county governments that persistently fail to comply with the directive to clear pending bills,” he said.

Yatani said delays in payment of pending bills to businesses has affected the liquidity and operations of these entities.

“In a number of cases, this has led to the closure of businesses and affected livelihoods of the suppliers,” he said.

“Though progress was made in settlement of these bills by the National Government, we still have challenges with the county governments that still owe various suppliers huge amounts.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 1, 2019 gave all government accounting officers, including those working for counties, to clear pending bills in a month. The directive was to support small businesses under the Buy Kenya Build Kenya initiative.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya joins the world in marking Albinism awareness day as the community decries budget downsizing

Kenyans react to Uhuru's Legacy budget & Raila-Kalonzo unity plot | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

What does Uhuru's Legacy Budget mean for the ordinary Kenyan? | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

Share this story
Alcohol: Treasury’s cash cow staggers from Covid-19 effects
Alcohol maker East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) has already warned of a looming increase in excise duty.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Treasury’s insatiable appetite for loans crowds out private sector
Treasury’s insatiable appetite for loans crowds out private sector

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Alcohol: Treasury’s cash cow staggers from Covid-19 effects

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Alcohol: Treasury’s cash cow staggers from Covid-19 effects
Treasury’s insatiable appetite for loans crowds out private sector

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Treasury’s insatiable appetite for loans crowds out private sector
Surviving the new CEO: How managers can keep their jobs

By Perminus Wainaina | 1 day ago

Surviving the new CEO: How managers can keep their jobs
World Bank loans increase by Sh304 billion in coronavirus year

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

World Bank loans increase by Sh304 billion in coronavirus year
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC