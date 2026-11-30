Criminals begin by gathering personal information or harvesting credentials before attempting to impersonate legitimate consumers. [Courtesy]

New findings from TransUnion’s second half of 2026 Top Fraud Trends Report show that 77 per cent of Kenyans reported being targeted by email, online, phone call or text messaging fraud during the recent three months.

In the same survey, 75 per cent of the respondents said they are concerned that someone might use their stolen identity to commit a crime, while some 42 per cent fear that their workplace system can be used as the access point.