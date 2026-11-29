Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge and the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) Ag Executive Director Abbi Kedir during the annual AERC workshop in Nairobi on November 23, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The shilling edged weaker, and foreign exchange reserves fell for a fourth straight week, new Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data published on Friday shows.

The reversal is sharp from the record highs touted by President William Ruto’s administration just four months ago, when privatisation proceeds bolstered the country’s financial buffers.