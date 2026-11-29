The shilling edged weaker, and foreign exchange reserves fell for a fourth straight week, new Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data published on Friday shows.
The reversal is sharp from the record highs touted by President William Ruto’s administration just four months ago, when privatisation proceeds bolstered the country’s financial buffers.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902