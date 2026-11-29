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Every few years, a report lands that tells Kenyans something we already suspect about how public money is handled.

The World Bank's November 2026 assessment of our economy is the latest. Its message is blunt: It estimates that corruption and collusion widen Kenya's annual fiscal deficit by approximately two percentage points of GDP, equivalent to about Sh352 billion when calculated against Kenya's 2025 GDP.

That means more borrowing, higher financing costs and less money available for public services. These are not abstract economic figures. They are costs ultimately borne by Kenyan businesses and taxpayers.

I can already predict the response. There will be calls for tougher laws, new regulations and perhaps another oversight body or two. Before we go down that road again, I think we owe ourselves an honest question. Is our problem really that we don't have the right laws, or that we don't follow the ones we already have?

It's not a semantic point. You can pass the most progressive legislation in the region, but if public institutions can ignore it without consequence, reform becomes a matter of form rather than substance.

We are not short of law. Start with the Constitution. Article 201 commits us to openness, accountability, public participation and the prudent use of public money. Article 227 says public procurement must be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.

Article 226 goes further and makes provision for officers to be held personally liable where public funds are used unlawfully.

Parliament has built on those principles. The Public Finance Management Act, 2012 sets out what accounting officers are responsible for, along with budget controls, reporting duties and the mechanics of overseeing spending. The Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 governs procurement from start to finish, from planning and tendering through to evaluation, award and accountability.

Procuring entities are already required to plan their purchases, stay within approved budgets and follow set procedures, and the Act already provides sanctions when they don't.

So it's hard to argue, with a straight face, that Kenya lacks rules requiring officials to manage public money responsibly. The harder question is why those rules so often fail to produce the results they promise.

The gap is between the law and what actually happens. Procurement is the obvious example. The law demands competition and transparency, yet we keep hearing about inflated contract prices, irregular awards, thin competition and project variations that are difficult to explain.

When an entity awards a contract in breach of procurement rules, Parliament hasn't failed to prohibit that conduct. The prohibition was already there. Someone ignored it, internal controls didn't catch it, or enforcement never followed.

Spending tells a similar story. The Public Finance Management Act places the burden squarely on accounting officers to make sure resources are used lawfully and efficiently.

Still, audit reports keep flagging unsupported expenditure, irregularities and weak controls. That's where I'd like us to focus. Once an irregularity is identified, what happens next?

Who is meant to fix it? Is the money recovered where the law allows? Do the officers responsible face disciplinary or legal action? Does anything change so it doesn't happen again?

An audit finding, however serious, achieves very little if it simply reappears in the next year's report, and the one after that. We should judge oversight less by how many problems it uncovers and more by what's done about them.

Nothing illustrates weak planning and spending controls quite like pending bills. A business wins a government contract, delivers the goods or does the work, and then waits. And waits. For small and medium-sized firms in particular, those delays can mean cash-flow trouble, defaulted loans and, in some cases, closing their doors altogether.

To be fair, not every pending bill comes from wrongdoing. Some arise from late disbursements, legitimate contract disputes or shifting budget allocations. But when institutions take on commitments they haven't budgeted for, or fail to pay obligations they properly incurred, that raises real questions about compliance with rules that already exist.

Another statute ordering government to pay its debts won't solve this. What will help is proper budget control, realistic procurement planning, careful verification of what's owed, and consequences for anyone who commits public funds in breach of the law.

That said, the law isn't perfect. Arguing for enforcement doesn't mean our legal framework is flawless. Public spending has become more complex, and areas like digital procurement, beneficial ownership and public-private partnerships may well expose gaps that need targeted reform.

There's a good case, for instance, for publishing more about procurement contracts, contract variations and how projects actually turn out. Long-term infrastructure deals can also create contingent liabilities that don't show up in annual budgets until much later.

Those are legitimate reasons to ask whether our disclosure, approval and oversight rules are still fit for purpose. But reform should follow evidence. Anyone proposing an amendment should be able to point to the specific weakness in the current law, explain why the existing provisions aren't enough, and show how the change would actually improve accountability. Otherwise, we risk piling on regulation while leaving the real institutional weaknesses untouched.

The World Bank's findings should push us to rethink how we approach public finance reform, and a few priorities stand out to me.

The obligations already on the statute books need to be enforced consistently, with accounting officers and procurement officials expected to show that they've complied.

Audit findings should come with clear corrective plans, firm timelines and some way of checking that the fixes happened. Procurement information should be open enough for the public to scrutinise it meaningfully, while protecting what is genuinely confidential.

Digital procurement and financial management systems should be used to tighten controls and catch irregularities, not merely to put old paperwork online. And institutions must answer for the consequences of unlawful financial decisions, with due process and the proper legal standards respected.

None of this requires a brand-new framework. Most of the legal foundation is already in place. What's been missing is the institutional will to make it work. Kenya has come a long way in building constitutional and statutory protections for public resources. The challenge now is making those protections bite.

The World Bank's assessment shouldn't automatically set off another wave of sweeping amendments. It should first prompt a serious look at why the laws we have aren't delivering. Where there are genuine gaps, close them. Where the law is clear, and the failure is non-compliance, weak oversight or poor enforcement, the answer is accountability.

In the end, we won't measure success by how many laws Parliament passes or how many oversight bodies we create.

We'll measure it by whether public money is spent lawfully, whether it delivers value, and whether the people trusted with it are held to account.

Kenya may not need more laws to protect public money. It needs to make sure the laws it already has are obeyed.

- The writer is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and Managing Partner at Githogori & Harrison Associates Advocates LLP