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KTDA national chairman James Mwangi Githinji receives the certificate of appointment from company secretary Matthews Odero. [Courtesy, KTDA]

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holding Ltd has affirmed James Githinji’s chairmanship following a recent court ruling amid leadership wrangling on the board.

The legal team representing KTDA Holdings has clarified that Githinji is the bona fide chairman of the company, adding that recent court orders leave no ambiguity regarding the board’s leadership.

The leadership wrangles arose from the removal of Enos Njeru as the company's board chair at a meeting on November 3, 2026, with Githinji replacing him.

“As far as KTDA is concerned, the status quo as of November 3 was reinstated, and James Mwangi Githinji is in office as chairman to serve until the matter is heard and determined in the High Court,” lawyer Kithinji Marete, representing KTDA, said.

On November 3, the KTDA Holdings board of directors met and elected Githinji as the national chairperson, replacing Njeru and retaining Eng Samson Mosonik as the board vice chairman.

Disgruntled, Njeru challenged the process at the High Court in Kiambu. A court order dated November 4, 2026, directed that the status quo be maintained, with Njeru as chairman, until the matter is heard and determined.

On November 10, 2026, another motion was filed by the respondents (Board members who removed Njeru) in the same court regarding the motion filed by Njeru on November 3, 2026.

The court on November 12, 2026 ordered that the status quo ante as it obtained on November 3, 2026 be reinstated and shall apply from November 12, 2026.

From these orders, KTDA said in a statement Githinji continues to discharge the duties of the chairperson.

Following the hearings and submissions on November 23rd 2026, the orders issued on November 12th 2026 were extended until February 1st 2027, when the court shall give directions on all applications filed by the parties.

"In the suit, as the 7th defendant, having been sued by (Mr Enos) Njeru, the position that obtains today is that the status quo as it was on November 3 was reinstated," said Marete at a press briefing in Nairobi.

"Mr James Mwangi Githinji is in office as chair, and he continues to serve until the matter is heard and determined in the High Court."

Githinji said, away from the court cases, business operations are going on normally, including board meetings.

He cited ongoing factory Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and confirmed that forthcoming AGMs for the Group’s subsidiaries, as well as KTDA Holdings Ltd, would proceed as scheduled and in accordance with the Companies Act, 2015.

“I can promise all stakeholders that we will work together and for our farmers, in recognition of their hard work,” Githinji said.

He added that the Group’s core operational activities, including tea production, processing and marketing, are continuing without disruption.

Githinji said corporate governance principles are still being observed, with farmers’ welfare at the centre.

"I can confirm to our tea farmers and stakeholders that we are in compliance with the court orders and statutory regulations governing the running of the company," he said.