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Sereno Heights architectural impression. [Courtesy]

Real estate developer Concise Projects Ltd has broken ground on Sereno Heights, a 336-home development in Uthiru off Waiyaki Way.

The off-plan project, which is a joint venture partnership with the Kihara landowners' family, will be built within 24 months starting this month. It is expected to support an estimated 675 jobs and create openings for local contractors, suppliers and service providers.

The development has four blocks rising to 12 floors each, with one and three-bedroom units.

According to the developer, the project responds to growing demand for quality, well-planned and accessible housing in Nairobi's western growth corridor.

The developer estimates the project's employment impact at 675 people: 450 direct jobs in construction and project delivery, 150 indirect jobs with suppliers, subcontractors, transport and logistics providers, and 75 induced jobs from spending by workers and related businesses.

It will also offer local recruitment, skills transfer and practical industry exposure for artisans, technicians and construction workers.

“Our approach to Sereno Heights goes beyond delivering buildings. We want the construction process to create opportunities for local professionals, artisans, suppliers and service providers while maintaining the quality and delivery standards expected of a development of this scale,” said Diana Isaboke, managing director, CPL, during the groundbreaking last week.

The event was also attended by the Deputy Head of Mission at the Ghana High Commission Renne Abbey, who was the chief guest.

She said it is also expected to create business openings for local contractors and subcontractors, suppliers of locally available materials, transport, logistics and equipment-hire firms, and consultants, with commercial activity rising during construction and after occupation.

“Sereno Heights represents our commitment to delivering quality residential developments while contributing meaningfully to the communities in which we operate," said Concise Projects Ltd Chief Executive Ebenezer Odoom.

"Beyond the 336 homes, this Sh 2.9 billion investment is expected to support employment, stimulate local businesses and contribute to the continued growth of the Waiyaki Way corridor."

A partnership built on the land, Sereno Heights brings together the Kihara family's land, CPL's development expertise and investment.

“We have a longstanding relationship with this land, and partnering with CPL presented an opportunity to see it transformed into a development that will serve

future generations," said landowner Christine Kihara of Pensacola Ltd.

"Our interest was in finding a partner who could translate the potential of the land into a meaningful residential development."

The site lies on the Waiyaki Way corridor, which has benefited from the road's expansion and improvement. Residents will have road links to the city centre and, through the Nairobi Expressway or Mombasa Road, to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA).