President William Ruto on Wednesday defended his administration's record, saying the country is on an upward trajectory. He said equality, founded on the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda, was the panacea to the many ills dogging the country. He praised his economic record, arguing that the government had been able to stabilise an economy that his regime found in tatters when he took over in 2022.
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