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KCB Group CEO Paul Russo during KCB Power Talk series on the economic outlook. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

KCB Group, Kenya’s largest lender by assets, recorded a 24.3 per cent increase in net profit for the nine months to September, supported by higher income and strong performance from its regional operations.

The tier one bank’s net profit after tax rose to Sh57.19 billion from Sh46 billion in the same period last year, according to financial statements released on Wednesday.

The lender’s total income growth was driven by twin engines; funded and non-funded income.

Funded income, largely net interest income, increased 8.2 per cent to Sh112.9 billion from Sh104.3 billion, primarily on the back of higher lending volumes.

The group managed to sustain this growth even in a declining interest rate environment, supported by an 11.0 per cent rise in gross loans to Sh1.4 trillion.

Non-funded income climbed 21.8 per cent to Sh54.9 billion from Sh45.1 billion.

This was buoyed by a 26 per cent surge in mobile loan disbursements to Sh492 billion, equivalent to Sh1.8 billion per day, and a 65.1 per cent growth in foreign exchange income driven by increased volumes from Trust Merchant Bank (TMB) and new solutions on the unified mobile app, including money market funds, Pesalink, and pay-to-paybills. Total income for the nine-month period stood at Sh167.8 billion, up by 12.3 per cent.

While total operating expenses grew by 6.1 per cent, reflecting scaled technology investments and variable costs aligned with branch expansion, the growth in income outpaced this rise.

The cost-to-income ratio fell to 43.7 per cent from 46.2 per cent the previous year. Asset quality also improved, with loan loss provisions declining 9.1 per cent to Sh16.6 billion as the gross non-performing loan stock fell 17.1 per cent to Sh184.1 billion. The NPL ratio improved to 13.3 per cent from 17.8 per cent.

Subsidiaries outside Kenya contributed to 33.4 per cent of group net profit and 33.0 per cent of the total balance sheet, a proportion that has been rising steadily.

Profit after tax from these entities grew 24.3 per cent to Sh19.6 billion, driven by strong growth in KCB Bank Burundi, KCB Bank South Sudan, KCB Bank Uganda, KCB Investment Bank, and KCB Corporate Trustee Services.

The three main non-banking subsidiaries recorded a combined profit before tax of Sh1.9 billion, making up 2.4 per cent of Group PBT.

KCB Investment Bank earnings surged 393.9 per cent to Sh1.1 billion, KCB Corporate Trustee posted a 118.6 per cent increase to Sh258 million, and KCB Bancassurance Intermediary recorded a profit before tax of Sh471 million.

"Diversification continues to pay off," the group said, pointing to the regional contribution as evidence that its multi-country model delivers resilience against country-specific shocks.

KCB has been active on the acquisition front.

In September, the group increased its shareholding in Trust Merchant Bank (TMB), its subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo, from 85 per cent to 98 per cent, reinforcing its commitment to one of the region's fastest-growing banking markets.

The group also owns Riverbank Solutions, a payments-software firm, and has previously divested from National Bank of Kenya to free up capital.

Group CEO Paul Russo emphasized on the role of technology and regional capabilities in the bank's performance.

"The results demonstrate the resilience of our business and the progress we continue to make in building a stronger and more diversified financial services institution," Russo said.

"Our investments in technology, customer experience and regional business capabilities continue to translate into stronger performance positioning the bank for sustained growth.”

He said the lender is working towards leveraging its scale and extensive distribution network to support customers and make a meaningful contribution to the East Africa economy and beyond. "We continue to pay specific attention to the MSMEs sector as a sustainable economic growth driver."

Chairman Joseph Kinyua highlighted the group's capital strength as a buffer against future shocks. The group's Core Capital to Total Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio stood at 18 per cent, comfortably above the statutory minimum of 10.5 per cent, while the Total Capital ratio stood at 21.1 per cent against a 14.5 per cent threshold.

"The strong capital buffers provide the Group with sufficient headroom to absorb potential economic shocks, support future business expansion and sustain lending to customers across its markets," Kinyua said.

"As we enter the final stretch of the year, our priority is to consolidate the gains we have made while positioning the business for sustainable growth. We remain focused on strengthening governance, safeguarding the Group's financial stability and ensuring that our investments translate into sustainable returns for shareholders and meaningful impact for the communities we serve."

The performance underscores the lender's resilience in an operating environment marked by currency volatility and shifting interest rates across its regional footprint.

Banks have emerged as a bright spot in a tough economy, with most corporates reporting gloomy performance as high interest rates and sluggish consumer demand weigh on earnings across sectors.

KCB's double-digit profit growth underscores the resilience of the lending industry even as manufacturers, retailers and other businesses struggle with elevated costs and weak spending.

KCB Group, which operates in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, also owns non-banking subsidiaries including KCB Investment Bank, KCB Corporate Trustee Services, KCB Bancassurance Intermediary, Riverbank Solutions and KCB Foundation. The group runs the region's largest branch network, with 460 branches, 1,249 ATMs and over 1.4 million merchants and agents.