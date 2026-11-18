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Renewable Energy Corporation board members Dr Charles Oduor (left) and Mark Nderitu (centre) gift Royal Golf Club chairman Sylvester Odhiambo during the recent Chairman's Cup in Nairobi. [James Wanzala]

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (Rerec) is seeking to rally professionals and business leaders to push MPs to allocate constituency funds to rural electrification projects.

Speaking during a Rerec-sponsored golf tournament in Nairobi, the agency’s General Manager for Information, Education and Communication Beatrice Njuguna urged participants to use their personal and professional networks to encourage legislators to buy into the state corporation’s Matching Fund programme.

The move marks a shift in strategy as the Agency takes its resource mobilisation drive outside conventional government forums and into private members’ clubs, targeting individuals positioned to influence local policy priorities.

Introduced in 2009, the Matching Fund operates on a shilling-for-shilling co-financing model where REREC matches contributions made by county governments or constituencies.

Under the constituency arrangement, local leaders can allocate up to Sh5 million from their development kitties, which the corporation then doubles to finance electricity connection projects identified by the communities themselves.

Since its inception, the initiative has mobilised approximately Sh4 billion, serving as a supplementary financing avenue alongside direct exchequer allocations.

However, REREC is seeking to onboard more constituencies to sustain connection rates and bridge the funding gap for the remaining underserved areas, even as Kenya’s national electricity access rate surpasses 75 per cent.

The push for additional local co-financing follows a three-year period in which the state agency connected more than 200,000 households to the national grid across roughly 2,800 projects nationwide.

According to the corporation, expanding the Matching Fund’s footprint is critical to accelerating last-mile connectivity for off-grid public facilities and small enterprises. Rural schools rely on the grid to support digital learning programmes, while local health centres require stable power to run essential medical equipment. For rural households and small businesses, reliable electricity remains a primary driver for extended operating hours and increased productivity.

By enlisting well-connected citizens as informal ambassadors for the programme, REREC hopes to bypass traditional bureaucratic bottlenecks and bring more legislators on board to finance rural electrification in their respective jurisdictions.