Kenya’s cryptocurrency ecosystem has in recent years grown into one of the largest in Africa. [Courtesy]

The National Treasury has proposed to expand the mandate of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority to include the collection of unclaimed digital and virtual assets, including digital wallets, stablecoins and untracked virtual currencies.

In the draft policy on unclaimed financial assets, Treasury is seeking to bring into the regulatory fold players handling the digital asset classes where billions of shillings risk being lost due to inactivity, loss of login credentials and even the death of the owners of the assets.