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Five State corporations appoint new chief executives

By David Njaaga | Nov. 9, 2026
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John Washington Agutu, the newly appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Housing Corporation. [File,Standard]

Five State corporations have new chief executives after their respective boards completed competitive recruitment processes and announced a fresh round of leadership changes across key government institutions.

The appointments include John Washington Agutu as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Waweru Karanja at the Privatisation Authority, Wakhungu Patrick Murunga at the Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa (RCGW), Peninah Wangare Wahome at the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and Dr Janerose Omondi at the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST).

Government Spokesperson Charles Owino announced the changes in a statement dated November 9, noting that the appointments followed competitive recruitment processes by the respective boards.

Agutu takes over as acting head of the National Housing Corporation, where he previously served as General Manager in charge of Estates Management.

He has 24 years of experience in estate management, housing development, financing and property valuation. He is a registered valuer and estate agent and a full member of the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya.

Agutu holds a Master of Arts degree in Housing Administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Land Economics from the University of Nairobi.

Established in 1953, the National Housing Corporation is involved in housing development and property management as part of its mandate to support access to housing in Kenya.

Elsewhere, Karanja has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Privatisation Authority, the government agency responsible for implementing approved privatisation programmes.

Murunga will head the Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa, which focuses on groundwater education, training and research in the region.

Wahome has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, which oversees anti-doping efforts and compliance with anti-doping rules in the country.

Omondi will serve as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust.

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Related Topics

National Housing Corporation John Washington Agutu State corporations President William Ruto
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