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KTDA board appoints acting CEO

By Boniface Gikandi | Nov. 9, 2026
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 KTDA has announced leadership changes. [File, Standard] 

A new acting chief executive officer at KTDA has been appointed, replacing Eng Francis Miano, who is proceeding on retirement.

KTDA Holding Board chairman Enos Njeru announced the appointment of Kanja Thuku, effective November 10, who had served the organisation for 34 years in management and leadership programmes.

“Kanja is a seasoned leader with over 34 years of experience and currently serves as Group Director, Special Programmes at KTDA. He brings extensive experience and deep institutional knowledge to the role,” said Njeru.

He said that the appointment follows the departure of Eng Miano, who has taken his annual leave and terminal leave in accordance with the Human Resource Policy and Procedure Manual and the Board directive in place. 

Miano was appointed in an acting capacity in January this year after the exit of former group CEO Wilson Muthaura.

Kanja holds a BSc in Agriculture from the University of Nairobi and has extensive training in various management and leadership programmes, including logistics and fleet management, project management, food manufacturing and agricultural practices, and sustainability strategies and climate-smart systems. 

This comes a day after Njeru protested his removal but was subsequently reinstated by a court order, a leadership dispute that has revived concerns over farmer payments and the management of an agency representing hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers.

KTDA placed a statement in national newspapers on Saturday stating that Njeru remains the substantive chairman of the KTDA board, following a court order granting conservatory orders of stay. 

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