Why Kenya's building boom is testing the role of architects

Audio By Vocalize

Guests attend a dinner marking 20 years of Design Source Limited in Kenya’s built environment industry. [Courtesy]

Kenya's construction boom is raising questions about building standards and the role of architects in ensuring safer developments across the country.

The country registered 4,687 construction projects in 2025, a 14 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the Architectural Association of Kenya's (AAK) Status of the Built Environment Report 2025.

The report also examined building compliance, professional involvement, and regulatory agencies' capacity to monitor construction projects.

It found that 87 per cent of the 396 buildings the National Building Inspectorate audited in 2025 failed to comply with building standards or lacked required approvals.

The number of buildings inspected had fallen from 20,649 in 2024.

The National Construction Authority issued 13,348 suspension-of-work notices in 2025, while 1,125 project registration applications were rejected.

The report also put the uptake of professional services in construction projects at 20 per cent.

Architects are involved in the design of buildings, including decisions on functionality, safety, accessibility and environmental considerations. They also work alongside other specialists, including engineers, quantity surveyors and construction managers, depending on the scope of a project.

Their involvement can vary according to the services contracted by the client and the professionals appointed at different stages.

Architectural design is one part of the construction process, with contractors and other specialists responsible for implementing approved plans and meeting applicable building requirements.

The report's findings on professional services come amid debate over the regulation of built-environment practitioners.

The proposed Architectural and Quantity Surveying Practitioners Bill, 2026, seeks to establish a regulatory framework covering architects, quantity surveyors and other professionals in the sector.

The proposed legislation has attracted opposition from professional groups that have raised concerns about the consultation process and the proposed structure of regulation.

In October 2026, the Architects' Alliance and other professional organisations called for the Bill to be paused, arguing that the different disciplines in the built environment have distinct responsibilities that should be recognised in the regulatory framework.

How architectural practices are adapting

Some architectural firms have expanded beyond traditional design services to offer a wider range of services in project delivery.

Design Source Limited, which marks 20 years in the industry, is one example. Founded in 2006 by architects Emma Miloyo and Christopher Naicca, the firm has grown from an architectural practice into a consultancy offering architecture, interior design, project management and construction supervision.

Its portfolio includes work in hospitality, education and commercial development, with projects such as Alba Hotel in Meru, Gulf Energy Headquarters and the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology at Konza.

Miloyo and Naicca began discussing the idea of establishing their own practice while studying architecture at university. They wanted to create a firm where they could express their creativity and build a business of their own.

Recalling the early years, Miloyo described how the firm started with limited resources.

“We started with a lot of foolishness. We just started from the boot of the car, working from home. It has been a step at a time,” said Miloyo.

Design Source says its approach places clients and end users at the centre of the design process, with attention to the purpose of a space and its surrounding environment.

As the firm marks its 20th anniversary, it plans to expand its work across Kenya and the wider African region while embracing new technologies and sustainable design approaches.

The AAK report identifies climate action and the decarbonisation of buildings as areas requiring attention in the built environment.

Architectural practices are also responding to changing building technologies, environmental considerations and client requirements.