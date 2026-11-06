KRA races to raise Sh282b a month to hit target by June next year

Times Tower, KRA headquarters in Nairobi. [ File, Standard]

The taxman is racing to collect an average of Sh282.25 billion every month from November through June to meet its Sh3.268 trillion full-year target, calculations from the latest data show.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said on Thursday that it had collected Sh1.010 trillion by the end of October, crossing the trillion-shilling mark a month earlier than in prior years.