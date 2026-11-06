KRA races to raise Sh282b a month to hit target by June next year

The taxman is racing to collect an average of Sh282.25 billion every month from November through June to meet its Sh3.268 trillion full-year target, calculations from the latest data show.
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said on Thursday that it had collected Sh1.010 trillion by the end of October, crossing the trillion-shilling mark a month earlier than in prior years.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902