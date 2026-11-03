Irish commerce chamber seeks new trade deals

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Irish Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Katherine Muldoon, and the Ambassador of Ireland to Kenya, Caitríona Ingoldsby, during the rebranding of Business Ireland Kenya. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Irish Chamber of Commerce Kenya will continue bringing Irish and Kenyan businesses together to share knowledge, build partnerships and turn existing opportunities into trade and investment.

Speaking at the rebrand of Business Ireland Kenya (BIK) to the Irish Chamber of Commerce and the unveiling of a new name and logo, Chamber Chairperson Katherine Muldoon said the rebranding aims to connect the Irish and Kenyan business markets over the long term.

“We drafted a position paper highlighting the challenges between the two countries, which was launched in May this year, and we have started implementing it, and we hope it will solve some of the challenges hindering trade between the two countries,” said Ms Muldoon on Thursday evening during the rebrand event at the residence of the Irish ambassador to Kenya in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

“For nearly 13 years we have connected Irish and Kenyan business, and this identity says what we do. We help members understand what is happening on the other side, meet the right people and turn existing opportunities into trade and investment.”

Irish Ambassador to Kenya Caitriona Ingoldsby said the signing of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Kenya and Europe in 2023 presents an opportunity for the two countries to trade with each other.

“We see strong potential to deepen this trading engagement, and we hope that Irish and Kenyan companies can capitalise on current opportunities, such as through the new EU-Kenya EPA to further grow our two-way trade relationship,” she said.

The rebranding comes at a time when the trade balance between Kenya and Ireland favours the latter. According to Trade Economics, Kenya’s exports to Ireland in 2025 were valued at $29.98 million (Sh3.9 billion), mostly driven by coffee, tea, mate, spices, and edible preparations. Kenya’s imports from Ireland were valued at $39.24 million (Sh5.1 billion).