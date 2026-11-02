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Kingdom Bank completes core banking rollout with 30th branch

By Brian Ngugi | Nov. 2, 2026
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Kingdom Bank Managing Director & CEO Anthony Mburu and Wabera Street Branch Manager Julia Njengw’a, lead other officials during the opening of the Bank’s 30th branch, located at Townhouse Ground floor. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Kingdom Bank has opened a new branch on Wabera Street in Nairobi's central business district, the site of the former iconic Trattoria restaurant, deepening its push into micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as the lender completes the rollout of a new core banking system.

The branch, the bank's 30th nationwide, places it at the centre of one of Kenya's most vibrant trading and service ecosystems, serving wholesale and retail traders, professional services firms, hospitality outlets, and importers and distributors in CBD.

The opening  follows the "go live" of Kingdom Bank's new core banking system, which the lender says will enable faster transactions, improved digital capabilities and more personalised financial solutions.

"The successful rollout of our new Core Banking System has laid the foundation for a more agile and innovative Kingdom Bank," Managing Director and Chief Executive Anthony Mburu said, adding, "As we open our doors on Wabera Street, we are not only bringing banking services closer to our customers but also providing them with enhanced banking experience powered by the most modern banking technology."

The expansion bucks an industry trend that has seen most Kenyan lenders shun new branches in favour of digital-only models as they cut costs. Kingdom Bank, a subsidiary of Co-operative Bank of Kenya, has instead doubled down on physical presence in dense commercial clusters.

The lender opened its 28th branch at Lunga Lunga Square in Industrial Area in May, targeting manufacturing, logistics, warehousing and import-export businesses. It has opened seven new branches since early 2024, including in Gikomba, Kitale, Meru, Machakos, Bungoma, Kariobangi and Tom Mboya.

"We are going where the customers are, delivering value where it matters most," Mburu said at the Machakos opening in December.

Kingdom Bank reported a 59 per cent surge in full-year profit to Sh946.2 million for 2025, up from Sh596.4 million a year earlier, driven by increased lending to MSMEs and a push into rural and informal trading centres.

Total assets expanded 24 per cent to Sh51.17 billion, while net loans and advances jumped 58 per cent to Sh22.19 billion.

Customer deposits rose 39 per cent to Sh29.74 billion in 2025, reflecting growing confidence among small-scale traders, farmers and informal sector players, segments that constitute 98 per cent of local businesses.

Total operating income climbed 35 per cent to Sh3.70 billion, with non-interest income surging 55 per cent to Sh998.6 million.

Kingdom Bank customers also benefit from access to over 617 Co-operative Bank ATMs and 16,110 Co-op Kwa Jirani agents nationwide, alongside digital platforms.

"Kingdom Bank continues to explore opportunities to open service outlets in carefully selected locations throughout the country," the lender said.

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