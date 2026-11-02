Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Crown Paints raises concern over substandard materials amid construction boom

By Joackim Bwana | Nov. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Crown Paints head of construction sector Tom Oyier says developers must consider the long-term performance of building materials. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s construction industry risks exposing property owners and investors to escalating maintenance costs over use of substandard and cheap materials as the construction industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

Crown Paints head of construction sector, Tom Oyier, warned that unless developers prioritise durable building materials, quality workmanship and sustainable construction practices, property owners and investors will continue to shoulder the maintenance costs.

Speaking at the Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK) Annual Convention in Mombasa, Oyier said developers must look beyond initial construction expenses and consider the long-term performance of building materials.

 “Choosing cheaper materials without considering durability and maintenance requirements can lead to repeated repairs and higher costs over time. The industry must shift its focus from the lowest initial price to the long-term value of buildings,” he said.

He noted that the construction sector recorded a 6.8 per cent growth in 2025, compared to a 0.7 per cent contraction in 2024, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) economic survey 2026.

Oyier said that cement consumption also rose by 20.3 per cent, reflecting renewed construction activity.

Addressing the surveyors, he explained that sustainable construction begins with proper planning, material specifications and quality application, which help minimise waste, extend building lifespans and protect property investments.

Oyier urged quantity surveyors to champion lifecycle costing by considering product durability, maintenance requirements and long-term performance when advising developers on material specifications and project budgets.

 “Sustainability is not just an environmental responsibility. It also makes economic sense. Selecting the right materials from the outset reduces unnecessary repairs, replacement costs and material wastage while delivering lasting value,” he said.

 Oyier emphasized that with Kenya targeting at least 200,000 affordable housing units annually, maintaining construction quality while controlling future maintenance expenses will be critical to delivering sustainable housing.

 To support informed building and design decisions, Crown Paint unveiled its Crown Colour Visualizer, a digital tool that enables developers and architects to assess colour combinations before application to reduce costly design changes.

Oyier said that the paint manufacturer has rolled out Crown Italia Series, a range of premium decorative finishes designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of residential, commercial and institutional developments.

“Manufacturers must move beyond supplying products to providing technical expertise that helps developers improve building performance, manage costs and protect investments over the long term,” he said.

 He said that Crown Paints is supporting a tree-planting activity during the convention as part of its environmental sustainability initiatives.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Substandard Building Materials Crown Paints Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya Kenya's Construction Boom
.

Latest Stories

Activists move to court to stop Bayern Munich-Ajax match over Sh724.6m cost
Activists move to court to stop Bayern Munich-Ajax match over Sh724.6m cost
National
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Crown Paints raises concern over substandard materials amid construction boom
Real Estate
By Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
Kenya Railways boss barred from disposing of scrap metals
Crime and Justice
By Joachim Bwana
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Traits that make Kalonzo 'weak' are exactly what Kenya needs
By Joseph Lister Nyaringo 3 hrs ago
Traits that make Kalonzo 'weak' are exactly what Kenya needs
Promises vs Power: How Ruto's rule has trampled on the law
By Flavier Momanyi 3 hrs ago
Promises vs Power: How Ruto's rule has trampled on the law
Courts and chang'aa: The wedding ceremony Kenya forgot to attend
By Joel Changorok 3 hrs ago
Courts and chang'aa: The wedding ceremony Kenya forgot to attend
Revealed: How Bomas is being bartered for billions in secret contract
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Bomas is being bartered for billions in secret contract
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved