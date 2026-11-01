Kivutha Kibwana: Make accountability part of daily operations in institutions

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Former Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana presents the CEO of the Year Award to National Environment Trust Fund Chief Executive Officer Samson Toniok and his team during the 15th Champions of Governance Awards gala dinner in Nairobi.

Institutions must make accountability part of daily operations and assess leadership integrity, as calls grow for stronger governance practices.

Speaking on Friday during the 15th Champions of Governance Awards gala dinner in Nairobi, International Leadership University-Kenya Chancellor Prof Kivutha Kibwana called for stronger institutional accountability and ethical leadership.

The former Makueni Governor urged organisations to consider individual character, including employees', when assessing performance and suitability for responsibility.

He also called on the Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICS) and its partners to strengthen institutions' capacity to serve, adding that they should “make accountability practical”.

His remarks came as ICS recognised organisations and individuals for their governance practices at the annual awards.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) was among the institutions recognised during the ceremony, which brought together organisations from different sectors of the economy.

The awards assess organisations on board effectiveness, ethical leadership, accountability and risk management, transparency and disclosure, compliance with laws and regulations, stakeholder relations and performance management.

The evaluation process includes self-assessment by participating organisations, independent reviews by governance audit consultants and a final decision by an independent jury.

The 2026 awards covered sectors including banking and finance, public sector entities, co-operatives and SACCOs, education, county public services, agriculture and water, pension management, listed entities, SMEs and membership bodies.

Individual honours included Chief Executive Officer of the Year, Chairperson of the Year and Corporate Secretary of the Year.