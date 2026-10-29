Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Smartphones, TVs lead online shopping as Jumia expands Black Friday campaign

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Oct. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Smartphones, TVs lead online shopping as Jumia expands Black Friday campaign. [iStock Photo]

Smartphones, televisions and mobile accessories remain among the most popular online purchases in Kenya, even as demand grows for household appliances and everyday products, according to Jumia Kenya.

Speaking at the launch of Jumia Kenya’s 2026 Black Friday campaign, scheduled to begin tomorrow, East Africa Managing Director Vinod Goel said customers were increasingly shopping for products beyond electronics.

The shift comes as online retail expands beyond Nairobi. Jumia’s data shows that 67.6 per cent of its active customers are outside the capital, compared with 32.4 per cent in Nairobi.

Kiambu accounts for 10.5 per cent of active customers, followed by Mombasa at 5.9 per cent, Nakuru at 5 per cent and Kajiado at 4.2 per cent, according to the company’s first-half data.

“That tells us e-commerce is becoming a more national retail channel,” Goel said.

Jumia’s physical-goods gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 23 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026. Kenya accounted for 15 per cent of the company’s physical-goods GMV during the period.

Mobile accessories, smart TVs, smartphones and kettles are among the leading purchases by new customers, reflecting demand for both technology and household goods.

Goel said Black Friday campaigns give small and medium-sized enterprises an opportunity to reach customers beyond their immediate markets by connecting them with shoppers across the country.

The company’s data shows that 82 per cent of its audience is aged between 18 and 44, highlighting the role of younger, mobile-first consumers in online retail.

This year’s campaign will feature products ranging from electronics and household appliances to less conventional offerings, including cows.

It will also extend beyond digital platforms through pickup-station activations, agents and regional radio to reach consumers nationwide.

Participating brands will span technology, beauty, home appliances, telecommunications and sports. They include Xiaomi, L’Oréal, Nivea, Vision Plus, Itel, Oraimo, Haier, Hisense, Lyons, Electromate, Decathlon, Safaricom and Nairobi Sports House, he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Jumia Black Friday Kenya's Popular Online Purchases Online Shopping
.

Latest Stories

China's Communist Party seeks to tighten discipline
China's Communist Party seeks to tighten discipline
Africa
By AFP
37 mins ago
Smartphones, TVs lead online shopping as Jumia expands Black Friday campaign
Business
By Wanjiku Kariuki
1 hr ago
Ruto to Russia: Invest in African factories, not just raw material exports
National
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Former USIU student sentenced to death over colleague's murder, Sh100,000 ransom demand
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Former USIU student sentenced to death over colleague's murder, Sh100,000 ransom demand
How Kalonzo could reshape Ruto's 2027 re-election bid
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
How Kalonzo could reshape Ruto's 2027 re-election bid
Charles Kerich summoned for sentencing over Sh76.7m debt
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Charles Kerich summoned for sentencing over Sh76.7m debt
Traumatised and silenced: Schoolboys recount nights of alleged sexual abuse by medic
By Rodgers Otiso 8 hrs ago
Traumatised and silenced: Schoolboys recount nights of alleged sexual abuse by medic
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved