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Smartphones, TVs lead online shopping as Jumia expands Black Friday campaign. [iStock Photo]

Smartphones, televisions and mobile accessories remain among the most popular online purchases in Kenya, even as demand grows for household appliances and everyday products, according to Jumia Kenya.

Speaking at the launch of Jumia Kenya’s 2026 Black Friday campaign, scheduled to begin tomorrow, East Africa Managing Director Vinod Goel said customers were increasingly shopping for products beyond electronics.

The shift comes as online retail expands beyond Nairobi. Jumia’s data shows that 67.6 per cent of its active customers are outside the capital, compared with 32.4 per cent in Nairobi.

Kiambu accounts for 10.5 per cent of active customers, followed by Mombasa at 5.9 per cent, Nakuru at 5 per cent and Kajiado at 4.2 per cent, according to the company’s first-half data.

“That tells us e-commerce is becoming a more national retail channel,” Goel said.

Jumia’s physical-goods gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 23 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026. Kenya accounted for 15 per cent of the company’s physical-goods GMV during the period.

Mobile accessories, smart TVs, smartphones and kettles are among the leading purchases by new customers, reflecting demand for both technology and household goods.

Goel said Black Friday campaigns give small and medium-sized enterprises an opportunity to reach customers beyond their immediate markets by connecting them with shoppers across the country.

The company’s data shows that 82 per cent of its audience is aged between 18 and 44, highlighting the role of younger, mobile-first consumers in online retail.

This year’s campaign will feature products ranging from electronics and household appliances to less conventional offerings, including cows.

It will also extend beyond digital platforms through pickup-station activations, agents and regional radio to reach consumers nationwide.

Participating brands will span technology, beauty, home appliances, telecommunications and sports. They include Xiaomi, L’Oréal, Nivea, Vision Plus, Itel, Oraimo, Haier, Hisense, Lyons, Electromate, Decathlon, Safaricom and Nairobi Sports House, he said.