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Ruto races to finish projects as debt transparency casts a long shadow

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

President William Ruto launches construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road on November 28, 2025. [PCS]

With barely a year left in office, President William Ruto is racing to complete a slate of flagship infrastructure projects, from a Sh651 billion railway extension to a Sh45.85 billion stadium.

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