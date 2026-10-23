Oryx exits Tanzania gas business in asset sale to ASAS

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Oryx Energies has announced the sale of its gas business in Tanzania to ASAS Energies.

This is a strategic shift in the East Africa’s competitive energy sector as companies reposition their investments across the region.

According to the October 21, 2026, agreement, ASAS Energies will take over the gas operations in Tanzanian once the transaction receives the necessary regulatory approvals and meets other customary conditions.

The timeline for takeover has not been revealed yet as well as the financial value of this transaction.

Oryx said it would continue operating its Tanzanian gas business as usual until the sale is completed, maintaining services to customers and partners and prioritising safe, reliable delivery.

The company said that the is part of an ongoing review of its downstream assets across Africa as they seek to concentrate their capital and resources on developing energy infrastructure and strengthening trading activities.

“Africa remains at the heart of Oryx Energies' business and its long-term ambitions,” said Oryx in a statement.

The company said that they are confident that ASAS, which has an established presence in Tanzania, is well positioned to build on the foundation they created and support the continued development of the country’s gas sector.

“Oryx Energies will continue its gas activities in Tanzania as usual, maintaining its focus on customers, partners and the safe and reliable delivery of its services.”

The company said that their Kenyan operations remain strategically relevant to them

The transaction comes at a time when energy supply, distribution infrastructure and regional trade remain central to the economic interests of Kenya and its neighbours.

Despite the exit, Oryx’s operations in Kenya remain, including their petroleum products supply, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), fuel distribution and retail services.

The company which has operated in the Kenyan market since 2004 is among the largest market leaders on the energy market alongside Vivo Energy Kenya, Rubis Energy Kenya and Total Energies Kenya.

While the sale does not affect Kenyan operations, the company’s wider portfolio review highlights how multinational energy companies are reassessing where to deploy capital across African markets.

Developments in the energy sector in the neighbouring countries are of interest to Kenyan industry players as they signal future projections or a change of business models presenting opportunities for exploration.

The agreement is part of the Oryx’s broader strategy to strengthen its infrastructure and trading businesses while retaining Africa as the centre of its long-term ambitions.