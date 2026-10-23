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Banks surpass Sh200 billion mark in tax contribution to government

By James Wanzala | Oct. 23, 2026
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PwC Partner Alice Muriithi, CS John Mbadi, Kimani Kuria, KRA Deputy Commissioner Ezekiel Obura and KBA CEO Raimond Molenje during the launch of the 2025 Total Tax Contribution Report at Serena Hotel, October 22, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Thirty-three banks and two microfinance institutions paid Sh205.58 billion in taxes to the government in the 2025 financial year, up by 5.53 per cent from Sh194.81 billion in 2024.

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Banking Sector Kenyan Banks Government Revenue Tax Contribution
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