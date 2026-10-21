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If not keen, your revenue growth can destroy a business

By Victor Chesang | Oct. 21, 2026
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"Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won't you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it?" (Luke 14:28).

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