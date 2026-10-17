Kenya's Anti-Counterfeit Authority bags top continental honors in Ghana

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ACA Executive Director Robi King'a PhD receives the Public Sector CEO of the Year award in Accra, Ghana. [Courtesy]

Kenya's efforts to combat counterfeit trade and strengthen consumer protection have earned continental recognition after the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) clinched two prestigious awards at the 7th Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA 2026), held in Accra, Ghana.

The Authority was named Anti-Counterfeit Enforcement and Consumer Protection Provider of the Year, while its Executive Director, Robi M. King’a, PhD, received the Public Sector CEO of the Year award, recognising both institutional performance and leadership in advancing intellectual property protection.

The institutional award was presented by H.E. Shem Amadi, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to Ghana, in recognition of ACA's efforts to protect consumers, safeguard legitimate businesses and combat the circulation of counterfeit products through enforcement operations, regulatory interventions and public awareness initiatives.

King’a received his award from Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service in Ghana, in recognition of his leadership in strengthening the Authority's enforcement capabilities, institutional effectiveness and strategic partnerships at national and continental levels.

Speaking on the recognition, King’a attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of the Authority's staff and the continued support of its stakeholders.

"These awards are a recognition of the work happening every day across the Authority. Behind every successful enforcement operation, prosecution and public awareness initiative are dedicated officers working to protect consumers and legitimate businesses. This achievement belongs to the entire ACA team and the partners who continue to support our mandate," he said.

He further noted that the recognition places greater responsibility on the Authority to sustain its efforts against counterfeit trade while strengthening public confidence in the marketplace.

"Receiving this recognition is both an honour and a responsibility. It challenges us to do more, strengthen our institutions and ensure that our interventions deliver tangible results for the people we serve. Our measure of success is not the awards we receive, but the difference we make in protecting consumers and supporting legitimate trade," King’a added.

The double recognition comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over counterfeit trade across Africa, where illicit products continue to pose risks to consumer health and safety, undermine legitimate enterprises and erode government revenue.

Through investigations, market surveillance, border enforcement, prosecutions and public education, ACA continues to work with government agencies, intellectual property rights holders and industry stakeholders to disrupt counterfeit supply chains and promote compliance with intellectual property laws.

The Authority acknowledged the guidance of its Board and the support of the Government of Kenya, enforcement partners, industry stakeholders and members of the public in advancing its mandate.

The continental accolades underscore the importance of sustained institutional leadership, inter-agency cooperation and public participation in addressing counterfeit trade, while reinforcing ACA's commitment to protecting consumers, promoting legitimate commerce and upholding authenticity.