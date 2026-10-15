Marketing awards open to campaigns until November 3

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Marketing Society of Kenya Chairperson Zuhura Odhiambo speaks ahead of the 2026 MSK Awards launch in Nairobi.

Marketers have until November 3 to submit campaigns for the 2026 Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) Awards, which will recognise entries across 19 categories.

The awards will also feature the Chairperson’s Choice and Overall Best honours, with an independent panel led by a chief judge set to assess the entries.

MSK's 2025 awards guidelines assessed entries on strategy, creativity, innovation, execution and results, alongside the quality of supporting evidence and how campaigns addressed their target audiences.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 27 in Nairobi under the theme “Beyond the Norm, the Next Frontiers of Marketing”.

MSK Chairperson Zuhura Odhiambo urged practitioners to move beyond established approaches and experiment with new ideas.

“The old playbook is not wrong, it is simply not enough! Stop doing what is expected and start doing what is next!” Odhiambo said.

“The next frontier is not a place on a map; it is a decision made by people like you, to try, test and lead,” she added.

The theme reflects changes in technology, consumer behaviour and expectations of brands, which are reshaping the marketing profession.

The 2025 gala attracted about 500 guests, with MSK saying this year's programme will feature broader partnerships and changes to the awards ceremony.