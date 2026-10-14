Kenya's entertainment industry set to hit Sh776bn by 2030

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Kenyans are increasingly accessing digital content as the country’s entertainment and media market is projected to reach Sh776 billion by 2030.

Kenya’s entertainment and media industry is projected to reach nearly Sh776 billion by 2030, with digital platforms, television and publishing expected to grow, a new report shows.

The PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2026–2030 forecasts that the market will expand from US$4.68 billion (about Sh607 billion) in 2025 to US$5.98 billion (about Sh776 billion) in 2030, representing an average annual growth rate of five per cent.

Internet advertising is expected to be one of the sector’s fastest-growing areas, with revenue projected to nearly double from US$313 million (about Sh40.6 billion) in 2025 to US$603 million (about Sh78.3 billion) in 2030.

The report forecasts an annual growth rate of 14 per cent for Kenya’s internet advertising market, which would make it the world’s fastest-growing over the period.

Video internet advertising is expected to lead that expansion, growing at an annual rate of 18.2 per cent as businesses shift towards digital platforms and formats that offer better audience targeting and measurement.

The report says the growth reflects Kenya’s expanding digital connectivity, high levels of online engagement and a mobile-first economy, which are creating new opportunities for advertisers and media businesses.

“Kenya demonstrates the potential that emerges when strong connectivity, high digital engagement, and a mobile-first economy come together,” said Michael Mugasa, PwC Kenya’s Entertainment and Media partner.

“The next stage is about converting that participation into value. As digital advertising evolves, businesses that understand their audiences, use data responsibly, and demonstrate meaningful outcomes will be best placed to capture the opportunities ahead,” he said.

Streaming and traditional media

Online video services are also expected to expand, with over-the-top (OTT) video revenue projected to rise from US$15 million (about Sh1.9 billion) in 2025 to US$31 million (about Sh4 billion) in 2030, representing annual growth of 15.9 per cent.

The report forecasts faster growth in Nigeria, at 20.4 per cent, while South Africa’s OTT video market is expected to grow by 7.6 per cent annually.

Despite the rise of streaming platforms, traditional television is also projected to grow in Kenya. Revenue is expected to increase from US$332 million (about Sh43.1 billion) in 2025 to US$378 million (about Sh49.1 billion) in 2030, an annual growth rate of 2.6 per cent.

Publishing revenue is forecast to rise from US$144 million (about Sh18.7 billion) to US$165 million (about Sh21.4 billion) over the same period, representing annual growth of 2.7 per cent.

Gaming is another expanding market, with revenue expected to increase from US$101 million (about Sh13.1 billion) in 2025 to US$133 million (about Sh17.3 billion) in 2030, an annual growth rate of 5.8 per cent.

The projections suggest that digital services are expanding alongside established media rather than immediately replacing them, as businesses seek audiences across different platforms.

Connectivity services are expected to remain the largest contributor to Kenya’s entertainment and media market, accounting for about 75 per cent of total sector revenue by 2030.

The report projects that connectivity revenue will grow from US$3.65 billion (about Sh474 billion) in 2025 to US$4.54 billion (about Sh589 billion) in 2030.

It also forecasts that 5G penetration in Kenya will reach 51.6 per cent by 2030, expanding access to services that require faster and more reliable internet connections.

Improved connectivity is expected to support streaming, gaming, online advertising and other digital services by allowing more consumers to access content across devices.

The report identifies artificial intelligence (AI) as another tool that could help media businesses reach wider audiences and improve production processes.

AI applications could support translation, subtitling and localisation, allowing content creators and publishers to adapt material for audiences who speak different languages.

The technology could also improve content discovery, recommendations, audience segmentation and advertising campaign optimisation.

However, the report points to the need for safeguards around copyright, privacy, transparency and data governance as businesses adopt AI tools.

For media companies and content creators, the challenge will be to turn growing audiences into sustainable revenue while retaining control over their content, audience relationships and intellectual property.

The report argues that businesses that combine relevant content, trusted brands, responsible use of audience data and effective measurement will be better placed to benefit from the sector’s growth.