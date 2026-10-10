MPs start public participation on dissolution of six development authorities

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The repeal is intended to wind up institutions which have already fulfilled the mandate for which they were established, while aligning national development functions with the Fourth Schedule. [File, Standard]

The process to dissolve all six regional development authorities has commenced as the proposed Development Authorities Laws (Repeal) Bill, 2026 is now being subjected to public participation.

The National Assembly Committee on Regional Development Committee commenced public participation on the proposed law on Friday.

The six include the Coast Development Authority (CDA), the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA), the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda), the Ewaso Ng'iro South Development Authority and the Ewaso Ng'iro North Development Authority.

Sigor MP, Peter Lochakapong’ who chairs the committees said the repeal is intended to wind up institutions which have already fulfilled the mandate for which they were established, while aligning national development functions with the Fourth Schedule.

"Eliminating the authorities is expected to ease pressure on the national budget while improving efficiency, accountability and service delivery through consolidation under existing institutions," he explained.

The bill is sponsored by the Leader of the Majority Party, Kimani Ichungw’a and if enacted, the National Treasury and the Public Service Commission (PSC) will absorb the major operations, staff and balance sheets of all six regional development authorities.

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The Committee will commence the first phase of public participation exercise on October 9 in Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo and Narok counties.

The Bill was read the first time in the National Assembly in July and transmitted to the committee for public participation as the Constitution provides.

"The Bill seeks to abolish the six regional development authorities by repealing the laws that established them and to move their assets, debts, contracts and staff to the National Treasury and PSC," the committee explained.

The Bill provides that the authorities have carried out the mandate they were created for.

Abolishing them is also expected to align the roles of the national and county governments to the fourth schedule of the Constitution by reducing pressure for budgetary allocation and improve efficiency, accountability and service delivery.

As far as what happens to the assets, debts, obligations and contracts of each Authority, the bill states that on the 'transition date', the bill states that components of each authority will be transferred and vested to the State Department for the National Treasury, which shall succeed the authorities.

Similarly, all loans, credit facilities and securities shall continue to be valid and shall be managed by National Treasury.

"All contracts and agreements shall continue and can be enforced by or against National Treasury. Legal proceedings involving an authority shall continue, with the National Treasury taking its place," the bill provides.

As far as employees of the Authorities are concerned, all are expected to be transmitted to become employees of the PSC on terms and conditions that are not less favourable than they had before.

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"Their years of service shall be deemed as continuous for purposes of their pension, gratuity and other retirement benefits," the Bill states.

The Bill provides that within 30 days of the commencement of the Act, the Cabinet Secretary will issue directives on how the transfer of assets, rights, and obligations of the authority shall be done as stipulated in law.

The directives shall cover the transfer of records, documents and databases, the winding up of the affairs of the authorities and any other matter needed to carry out the Act.

At the same time, the CS may make policy directives and guidelines to help implement the Act.

Orders and notices made under the repealed laws shall continue in force unless the Cabinet Secretary amends or revokes them.

The public has been urged to submit their views and suggestions on the Bill by proposing deleting, retaining or adding any new provision to the Bill.