No, not now! Why IMF is hesitant to commit other billions to Ruto's regime

Kenya and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are locked in a standoff over a new financing programme, with the Fund reluctant to sign a deal months before a General Election.
Kenya submitted its request for a new programme to the IMF in March last year after abandoning the previous Extended Credit Facility signed in April 2021, when it failed to meet key conditions. Discussions have progressed only through preliminary talks.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…