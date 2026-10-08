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Kenya turns to AI, sports events to hit 5.5m visitor target in tourism growth push

By Noel Nabiswa | Oct. 8, 2026
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Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. [File, Courtesy]

Kenya is targeting 5.5 million international visitors by 2028 as it seeks to accelerate growth in the tourism sector through digital transformation, artificial intelligence and diversification of tourism products.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the industry must adapt to changing traveller preferences and use technology to improve how destinations are marketed, booked and experienced.

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Related Topics

Tourism Growth Magical Kenya Travel Expo Tourism CS Rebecca Miano AI in Tourism Kenya
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