Science, technology key to reviving Kenya's coffee sector

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Kenya’s coffee sector is turning to science, technology and farmer-centred solutions to boost production and tackle climate change . [iStockphoto]

Kenya’s coffee sector must turn to science, technology and farmer-centred policies to reverse declining production and make the crop more resilient to climate change, stakeholders have said.

The call was made during Science Summit Nairobi 2026, hosted by Landscape Alliance, where researchers, financiers, technology firms and coffee industry players examined how science and innovation can regenerate the sector.

Philip Osano, Chief Operating Officer at Landscape Alliance, said scientific evidence should guide agricultural investments and development decisions.

“Science must underpin Africa’s development decisions, ensuring that evidence guides investments and solutions to the continent’s development challenges,” Osano said.

He said improving agricultural productivity required more than increased fertiliser use, urging greater reliance on soil testing and scientific understanding of farm conditions.

“Improving agricultural productivity requires more than fertiliser inputs. Soil testing and scientific understanding of soil conditions are essential to ensuring that investments translate into higher yields,” Osano said.

Dr Tony Maritim, Deputy Director at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), said farmers must be placed at the centre of efforts to regenerate coffee production.

“Policies should be farmer-centric. We need to look at the whole value chain and ensure that the farmer can benefit from the different opportunities that exist,” Maritim said.

He said research could help develop varieties capable of withstanding changing weather conditions and diseases, noting that traditional varieties such as SL28 and K7 face growing challenges while Ruiru 11 and Batian have resistance to some major diseases.

Maritim said genomic research could help identify genes linked to disease resistance and quality, while agroforestry could create favourable microclimates and improve soil health.

“We need to shift our focus to enhancing resistance,” he said.

He also urged farmers to retain pruning residues, use green manure and intercrop coffee rather than burn farm waste, saying regenerative agriculture must deliver economic benefits to growers.

Benoit Yonga of CADI said digital technology could help farmers anticipate climate and pest threats.

“We need to move from reactive to predictive,” Yonga said, pointing to artificial intelligence, satellite monitoring, digital diagnostics and predictive analytics as tools for improving decision-making.

He said the challenge was not simply gathering farm data but turning it into information farmers could use.

“The key is not collecting data, but turning data into trusted, actionable intelligence,” Yonga said.

Participants said finance remained a major challenge, with coffee farmers sometimes waiting six to 12 months for payment. Digital platforms could provide advances against expected deliveries while connecting growers to financial services, inputs and markets.

The ageing farmer population was also raised, with stakeholders calling for greater use of technology and better returns to attract young people.

Nancy Kareemi said Kenya must also address declining production and increase value addition.

Kenya exported about 130,000 metric tonnes of coffee in the late 1980s, while current production is significantly lower. Coffee earnings have risen to about Sh52 billion from roughly Sh20 billion a decade ago, partly due to international prices.

“We should not just sell raw coffee beans. We need to invest in value addition and processed products so that we capture more value,” Kareemi said.

Participants also raised concerns over certification and European Union deforestation requirements, warning that compliance costs could burden smallholders and that remote-sensing systems should be backed by local verification.

Osano said stronger links between researchers, policymakers and farmers were needed to turn scientific knowledge into practical solutions.

“Bridging science, policy and practice is critical to translating research into action,” he said.